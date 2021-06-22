Suspect enters plea in infant death case

Christopher Lee Kennedy entered a no contest plea and agreed to a plea bargain before his homicide trial where he was accused of killing his newborn baby was to begin Tuesday.
In the courtroom of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox, Kennedy, 41, of Wampum, entered the plea to a charge of criminal conspiracy to commit third-degree murder, and he pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 16. He is accused of strangling a newborn to death and encasing the infant's body in cement in a safe. He also is charged with multiple sex offenses for a relationship he had with the baby boy's mother since she was 13 years old, and for trying to hide his remains.
On Monday, a jury of eight women and four men were selected by Cox.
Of those selected, seven were teachers, according to his defense attorney, John Bongivengo, who with assistant district attorney Jonathan Miller chose the 12 jurors and two women alternates.
Bongivengo said Tuesday he believes that the ratio of women to men is one of several reasons why Kennedy agreed to a plea bargain that will give him fewer years in prison than a potential life sentence. A no contest plea means an accused person accepts conviction but avoids an admission of guilt.
Kennedy's sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 8. Under the terms of the plea agreement, he will be sentenced to 18 to 36 years in a state correctional institution. Before then, he is ordered to undergo assessment under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act to determine whether he qualified for sexually violent predator status.
Kennedy, under questioning by Miller, admitted that the commonwealth has sufficient evidence to have been submitted to the jury, and that if found guilty during a trial, he could have been convicted of third-degree murder, which carries a life sentence. In addition to that, he could have received another 200 years in prison for the other charges against him, and faced fines of $500,000.
Kennedy has been in the Lawrence County jail since 2018. Following his sentencing, he will be moved to a state correctional institution.
The judge asked Kennedy if he understood in entering the plea that a jury already had been selected and that he took part in that selection, and he said yes.
"That jury is here," Cox reminded him. "We can continue (with the plea) or if you would like, you could have your jury trial."
Kennedy said he wanted to proceed with the plea. He told the judge he had given it some thought, and "they told me in jail that it's not what you can prove, it's what your numbers (years) will be. I don't want to cause any more hassle or pain, so I accept a plea."
The two investigating officers in the case were in the courtroom, and they, too, said they were agreeable to the plea arrangement.
Kennedy was charged in November 2019, with homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide; 10 counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 16; aggravated indecent assault of a person younger than 16 and statutory sexual assault of a person 11 or older; and one count each of concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in the case. All of those charges, with the exception of criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse were dismissed as a result of the plea agreement.
The charges were filed by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office in cooperation with the Ellwood City Police Department. The probe into the circumstances, and a reported cover-up since then, were conducted by both investigative agencies. They had received information that an intimate three-year relationship between Kennedy and the baby’s mother began when she was 13.
Kennedy is accused of repeatedly having had sex with the teen and impregnating her at age 16, and then participating in the infant’s death. The police found the baby’s remains in a closet in the girl’s house after investigators were alerted by Children’s Hospital, where the teen, after giving birth, hovered between life and death for about a year.
Ellwood City police — after having been alerted the girl was sexually assaulted and based on information believed Kennedy was the offender — contacted the district attorney's office and went to the Todd Avenue home where the girl was living with her father and stepmother and found the baby hidden in a box in a bedroom closet. The box was taken by ambulance to the Beaver County medical examiner’s office at Heritage Valley Health Center in Beaver, where it was opened Nov. 14, 2017. Police noted in the report that it appeared to have been filled with cement and caulking sealer.
The police pried the cement from the safe and found three plastic bags inside that contained the remains of an 18 1/2-inch, brown-haired baby boy that were wrapped in a towel, according to the complaint.
The teen had been hospitalized Oct. 23, 2017, and police, through questioning her, learned the baby was born on Oct. 9, 2017. The girl subsequent to his birth fell gravely ill and was on a ventilator for about two weeks. She remained ill throughout that year, having ingested quantities of herbal supplements and medications at Kennedy’s direction and until then did not receive proper medical care, according to the report.
She also underwent about 35 operations and was hospitalized for about eight months, then received continued medical treatment.
Vincent Martwinski, the district attorney’s lead detective, said at the time of Kennedy’s arrest that the investigation was lengthy because the teen was so sick.
The girl told detectives Kennedy told her they couldn’t have the baby because she was a minor and he’d get into trouble, the report alleges.
She told police that Kennedy bought her vitamins and herb supplements, including black cohosh, to try to abort the baby. She said that Kennedy made her take the pills and asked her to take amoxicillin and told her the baby “needed to go,” the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.