An Ellwood City man was taken into custody after a driving and foot pursuit throughout the county on Saturday.
Brooks Robinson, 27, fled from police for more than 30 minutes on a 1998 Honda CBR900 motorcycle with Massachusetts license plates.
State police were dispatched to a residence in Slippery Rock Township because Robinson, who was wanted for a vehicle theft, was there. When police were responding, they were advised Robinson had left the residence and was fleeing on a red motorcycle.
Officers attempted to pull Robinson over on state Route 488 in Butler County, but then lead them on a 36-minute long pursuit through Perry, Slippery Rock, Wayne and Shenango townships and the city of New Castle.
The driving pursuit ended only for Robinson to flee on foot, but he was apprehended shortly thereafter.
He was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, drug possession, DUI and multiple traffic violations including speeding in excess of 100 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.