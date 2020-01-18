New Castle police have filed charges in a Saturday morning shooting in Mahoningtown that injured a man inside the St. Marguerite's Club.
Allen Williams of 1604 Highland Ave., Apt. 1, New Castle, is wanted in the 2:30 a.m. gunfire that struck Maurice Moore, 36, of New Castle. Moore was treated at a Pittsburgh hospital and released the same day.
Police on Friday charged Williams with criminal attempt at criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The club, located at 27 N. Liberty Ave., within the past few months has been under fire from local residents for loud noise and disturbances in the neighborhood during early morning hours.
Following the shooting incident, local and state liquor law enforcement officials met with the club president and manager, Ryan Fair, to try to resolve the problems. As a result of that meeting, the bar will close at midnight, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said Friday.
A criminal complaint filed by police with the charges against Williams details Saturday's shooting.
A city police officer who was working a detail in the club parking lot reported that he was summoned inside the club when, around 2:38 a.m., a crowd of patrons was all leaving the building. Fair told the officer that someone had fired a gun inside, according to the report.
The officer tried to question the departing customers and learned the shots had been fired inside the hall, he reported.
Accounts from various security officers and Facebook photos helped police identify Williams as the reported suspect. One of the guards said he heard the gunshot and saw a man with a gun, adding that he appeared to be "racking" the slide of it. He then saw the victim who appeared to have been shot running toward the front door, and the crowd inside ran for the back door, the security guard told police.
The guard said he saw the suspect tuck the gun into his pants as he left and that he ran north on Liberty Street.
The officer at the scene said he found a spent shell casing and a 9-millimeter live round on the floor near a wall in the hallway near the bar, along with a black ski mask. He said people inside the bar identified the shooter as another man. However, the officer reported that a National Crime Information Center picture enabled police to ultimately determine that the suspect was actually Williams.
Another city police officer stopped a car that was speeding away from the area and saw a person inside who had suffered a gunshot wound, and he followed the car to UPMC Jameson. The victim was identified there as Moore.
Moore, while at the hospital, told police he thought there had been two gunshots, but he could not identify the shooter, police said. They said his injury was a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The bullet appeared to have entered from the right, near the center of his abdomen, and traveled to the left side and exited, lodging in Moore's left forearm. Police have obtained the extracted bullet, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.