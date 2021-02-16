New Castle police say the suspect in an armed robbery at CVS on Feb. 5 has now been charged with homicide in the shooting death of 39-year-old Jason Miles.
Jordan Perretti, 39, of 840 Lathrop St., was charged Tuesday with criminal homicide and illegal possession of a gun, in the Feb. 6 evening shooting of Miles in an alley behind Marshall Avenue on the city's East Side. Miles was shot in the head several times, according to Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson.
Perretti had been charged on Feb. 11 with the CVS robbery on East Washington Street, when he made off with more than 2,000 Xanax pills, according to police.
Police chief Bobby Salem said that fervent work by his police detectives led them to Perretti as the homicide suspect, and the clues also led them to solving the pharmacy robbery.
Perretti was arraigned Tuesday afternoon by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, and is in the Lawrence County jail without bond.
