Susen leads Wilmington to PIAA win over Chestnut Ridge

Wilmington’s Caelan Bender gets set at the line against Chestnut Ridge during Friday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal at Greyhound Stadium.

 TANNER MONDOK | NEWS

The night belonged to Wilmington High football standout Ethan Susen.

Susen scored six touchdowns, all coming on runs, to lead the Greyhounds to a 56-29 PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal-round home win over Chestnut Ridge on Friday night.

Wilmington (9-0) will meet the winner of Saturday's Beaver Falls-Sto-Rox matchup at a time, date and site to be determined in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals. The Tigers and Vikings are meeting for the WPIAL championship at North Hills High School.

PIAA quarterfinals: Wilmington vs. Chestnut Ridge

