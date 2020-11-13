Susen leads Wilmington to PIAA win over Chestnut Ridge

The night belonged to Wilmington High football standout Ethan Susen.
Susen scored six touchdowns, all coming on runs, to lead the Greyhounds to a 56-29 PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal-round home win over Chestnut Ridge on Friday night.
Story continues below video
Wilmington (9-0) will meet the winner of Saturday's Beaver Falls-Sto-Rox matchup at a time, date and site to be determined in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals. The Tigers and Vikings are meeting for the WPIAL championship at North Hills High School.
1 of 16
Chestnut Ridge’s Trevor Weyandt returns the opening kickoff against Wilmington during Friday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Chestnut Ridge’s Logan Pfister rolls out while looking for an open receiver against Wilmington during Friday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Wilmington head coach Brandon Phillian runs down the sideline during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Wilmington’s Darren Miller and Caelan Bender take down Chestnut Ridge’s Nick Presnell during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong pulls in a touchdown pass against Wilmington during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong celebrates his touchdown catch with Trevor Weyandt against Wilmington during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
TANNER MONDOK | Herald Wilmington’s Darren Miller hurdles players while running the ball against Chestnut Ridge during Friday’s District 10 Class 2A PIAA quarterfinal at Greyhound Stadium.
Wilmington’s Ethan Susen runs the ball against Chestnut Ridge during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Wilmington’s Ethan Susen celebrates a touchdown run with his teammates against Chestnut Ridge during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong sprints down the field after catching a pass against Wilmington during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Wilmington’s Caelan Bender gets set at the line against Chestnut Ridge during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Wilmington’s Ethan Susen carries the ball for a touchdown against Chestnut Ridge during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Chestnut Ridge’s Logan Pfister celebrates a touchdown run against Wilmington during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Wilmington’s Ethan Susen runs the ball against Chestnut Ridge during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Wilmington’s Mason Reed drags down Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong after catching a pass during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Wilmington’s Caelan Bender fights for extra yards while being dragged down by Chestnut Ridge’s Joe Gardner during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
PIAA quarterfinals: Wilmington vs. Chestnut Ridge
1 of 16
Chestnut Ridge’s Trevor Weyandt returns the opening kickoff against Wilmington during Friday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Chestnut Ridge’s Logan Pfister rolls out while looking for an open receiver against Wilmington during Friday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Wilmington head coach Brandon Phillian runs down the sideline during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Wilmington’s Darren Miller and Caelan Bender take down Chestnut Ridge’s Nick Presnell during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong pulls in a touchdown pass against Wilmington during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong celebrates his touchdown catch with Trevor Weyandt against Wilmington during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
TANNER MONDOK | Herald Wilmington’s Darren Miller hurdles players while running the ball against Chestnut Ridge during Friday’s District 10 Class 2A PIAA quarterfinal at Greyhound Stadium.
Wilmington’s Ethan Susen runs the ball against Chestnut Ridge during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Wilmington’s Ethan Susen celebrates a touchdown run with his teammates against Chestnut Ridge during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong sprints down the field after catching a pass against Wilmington during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Wilmington’s Caelan Bender gets set at the line against Chestnut Ridge during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Wilmington’s Ethan Susen carries the ball for a touchdown against Chestnut Ridge during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Chestnut Ridge’s Logan Pfister celebrates a touchdown run against Wilmington during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Wilmington’s Ethan Susen runs the ball against Chestnut Ridge during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Wilmington’s Mason Reed drags down Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong after catching a pass during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
TANNER MONDOK | News
Wilmington’s Caelan Bender fights for extra yards while being dragged down by Chestnut Ridge’s Joe Gardner during Friday's PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Greyhound Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.