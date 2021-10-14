Tammie Dilla’s desire is to be a light for breast cancer patients
But first, she’s got to escape the shadow that the disease still casts over her.
After surgery, radiation and 27 chemotherapy sessions, the 56-year-old Aliquippa resident who found support from Ellwood City-based Club Hope Foundation and its founder, Cara Atkinson, has been declared cancer-free.
The experience, though, continues to haunt her.
“You’re never the same person any more,” she said. “Everything looks like a monster to you during breast cancer or when you go back (to the doctor). That’s why when you look at her (Atkinskon, also a cancer survivor) and the things she does, and nonstop, she just keeps giving and doing, it’s amazing. How does she do this? I don’t want to be anywhere near a chemo room any time soon.
“God’s going to put me on the road, and I am going to touch people’s hearts because it was a rough road for me,” Dilla continued. “Thank God I survived because it’s not just the medical part, it’s the mental part. You just can’t even imagine the little things that you’ve got to deal with.”
Indeed, Dilla’s first reaction to her diagnosis was not to deal with it at all.
DIAGNOSIS
On a day intended for celebration — Nov. 30, 2019, her son’s birthday — Dilla learned she had breast cancer.
“I think I knew, because I had sharp pains,” the single mom said. “But you don’t want to believe that. People tell you, ‘Cancer doesn’t hurt; you’re fine.’ I canceled two mammograms. There’s nothing wrong with me.”
However, when the pains got sharper, occurred more frequently and began to last longer, Dilla finally decided to have the mammogram. It showed a tumor in her breast.
“My tumor was small, but it was aggressive; it had already gone into my lymph nodes,” Dilla said. “Now it’s a decision. They’ve got your port, they’ve got a date for your port to go in, they have a day for you to start chemo.”
Dilla, though, considered her age, and the fact that her kids were grown, and opted to go her own way.
“Everybody kind of follows the rules,” she said. “Whatever your doctor says, you’re going to do because you want to live. But my brain mentally shut off and shut down.
“I’ve seen people on chemo. You’re not going to do that to me. I'm 54 years old, my kids are grown — I’ve lived my life. I’m good. I’m going to live it the best I can, and whatever happens, happens.”
It was only after a subsequent visit to her oncologist that she reversed her decision.
“She said, ‘Tammie, listen. You have an 85 percent chance of beating this,’” Dilla recalled. “‘We just need you to show up and complain, and I’m going to save your life.’
“That’s when it suddenly hit me, and thank God it did, because I wouldn’t be here telling you this story if I hadn’t done it.”
THE TREATMENT
The next phase began with surgery, followed by a regimen of radiation and chemotherapy. And although she’d consented to follow that path, Dilla still went her own way.
“You know how everybody on chemo loses weight? I gained 27 pounds,” she said. “The poor thing next to me was losing 10 pounds a week. She asked me what I was doing. I said, ‘I’m not going home to go to bed. I’m not lying there. I’m going to eat. I don’t care if I’m not even hungry, I’m going to eat.”
And so she did, heading to a restaurant after each chemo session. It may not have dealt with the cancer, but she credits it with sustaining her spirit, particularly when she began to lose her hair.
“I swear to God it saved my life, it really did,” she said, “because I didn’t have the mental capacity to deal with what I was going through. So I decided to do it some way different.”
THE FINANCES
When cancer struck, Dilla had been working full time for 20 years at Gateway Rehabilitation Center in Aliquippa. Chemotherapy forced her to cut back to just three days a week over a six-month period.
“Here’s the thing nobody tells you,” she said. “All these co-payments — $120 every time you walk in every week — they want that upfront. They don’t care that you’re fighting for your life.
“I remember telling my doctor, ‘I’m working part time, I live by myself, my son is in college. What am I supposed to tell him, ‘I can’t help you anymore?’ He (her son) understood and got a job, but I’m still a single mom trying to pay all the co-payments. I can’t even fight for my life anymore because I can’t afford it.”
Critical help, she said, came from Atkinson’s Club Hope Foundation, which provided her with grocery and gas cards.
“Cara, I wouldn’t have had gas in my car to get to treatment if it wasn’t for her,” she said. “I don’t know if I even would have eaten that month. If you want to reach out to your friends, I’m sure people would help me, but you don’t want to do that.”
POST-CANCER
Dilla’s son eventually graduated from Penn State, and is now a geologist in Kentucky.
“He had a tough time, too,” Dilla said. “Imagine, your second year in college and you find out your mother has breast cancer, and his whole third year that I’m fighting it. I didn’t get to enjoy any of his college journey with him and then there was COVID, so I really can’t even see him now.”
Dilla also has a married daughter and two grandsons, ages 11 and 4.
Most of all, she has a new outlook on battling cancer. Although she is still trying to shake the emotional after-effects, she has advice for anyone whose initial reaction to a diagnosis — like her own — would be not to fight back against the disease.
“At first I would let them know that that feeling and that understanding is definitely real; that’s where you are right now,” she said. “But you can’t stay there. You have to get past that, and people do that in their own different ways, mentally. My oncologist told me all I had to do was show up and complain, and that’s what flicked my brain.
“The trauma of that, thinking you’re going to die, and you’re not going to make it, I’m not going to see my kids, I’m not going to see my grandchildren. Everything shows up.
“Then you have to get spiritual, too. There’s a part of this where God has to take your hand. You can’t do it alone.”
