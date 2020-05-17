WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect wanted in the slaying of a teenager gunned down on a street near Pittsburgh.
Allegheny County detectives say 16-year-old Marcus Wells Jr. of Pittsburgh was shot several times near an intersection in Wilkinsburg. First responders tried to save him, but the county medical examiner's office said he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
County police on Friday released surveillance images of a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark shoes and armed with a black handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to call county police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.