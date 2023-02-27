The luck of the draw brought Lacy White Pisano and Sabrina Hopson together.
Nearly three decades of correspondence kept them close.
Pisano was a grade-schooler in the Wilmington Area School District when her Girl Scout troop got an assignment: Write a letter of support to a service member stationed overseas.
Pisano’s letter ended up in Germany, part of a bin filled with other mail addressed to “any soldier.”
That’s when Hopson, a native of Georgia serving in the Army, reached in to pick one.
“And out of hundreds of letters, I pulled out hers and decide to write back,” Hopson said as the pair guessed that 1994 was the year their friendship began.
The letters, and later phone calls, text messages and FaceTimes, haven’t stopped in nearly 30 years.
“She was my diary. She heard it all,” laughed Pisano, saying she looked to Hopson as a sort of big sister with whom to share her teenage crushes and growing pains. “I went to her for advice and she saw me grow up in a letter.”
Now, she says, the pair are more of text message pals, rather than pen pals.
“We actually text and FaceTime and send pictures quite often,” Pisano added. “We’re a family. She was one of my first calls when I found out I was pregnant.”
Visits, though, were less manageable, as Hopson traveled the world with the Army and had several deployments, including to Afghanistan. While she was there, Pisano sent care packages. In return, Hopson found her pal a shirt with her name written in Arabic letters.
Last week, Hopson and her husband, Greg Wilson, surprised her friend with a visit to Pisano’s Wilmington Township home.
The couple, who now reside in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas, had been visiting his relatives in Cleveland and, assisted by Pisano’s mother Charlene White, couldn’t let the chance for a visit pass them by.
“I thought I was going car shopping with my mom,” laughed Pisano who took the afternoon off from her job at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.
It marked only the third time the pair has met in person.
The first was for Pisano’s June 2003 graduation from Wilmington, while the second came in 2005 when Hopson was stationed in Erie.
“People asked me why I traveled so far for someone I never met. We may not have met, but I knew her,” Hopson recalled of the graduation visit. “It was only right.”
In between, there have been marriages, children and career changes.
Each have two boys. Pisano and her husband, Angelo, are the parents of Vincenzo or “Vinny,” 10, and Giovanni or “Gino,” 4 months, while Hopson is mom to Julian, 27, and Jayden, 19.
After 22 years of service, Hopson retired from the Army in 2015.
“It’s been a exciting career and Lacy was with me every step of the way,” Hopson said. “There were times I couldn’t tell her everything, but we never lost contact.”
