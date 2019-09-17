The Ellwood City Area Historical Society honored Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Debra McCloskey Todd, a borough native, last night at Shakespeare’s Restaurant.
“To be an Ellwood City native, and a graduate of Lincoln High School, I attribute much of my success to my high school classmates,” Todd said. “They voted me most likely to succeed, and I never wanted to disappoint.”
The banquet, sponsored by the historical society, was attended by 160 people, from Todd’s family and former high school classmates to local politicians like Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler.
“We want you to know how much we appreciate all that you’ve done in your career,” Vogler said. “We want you to know the people of Lawrence County are exceptionally proud of you.”
Vogler, along with Lawrence County common pleas court judges Dominick Motto and J. Craig Cox, presented Todd with a small replica of the Lawrence County courthouse.
Many presentations and speeches were given in honor of Todd, who may well be on track to become the first female chief justice on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
“After 300 years, I think it’s about time,” Todd said, noting that the state’s Supreme Court is older than the U.S. Supreme Court.
One of the speakers was Mary Ann Viccari, who read from Todd’s college roommate’s book titled, “Piano Girl.” The passage told of the time when Todd -- then Debra McCloskey -- was named 1975 Lawrence County Junior Miss, and almost the entire front page of Ellwood’s newspaper was dedicated to her win. At the bottom, in a much smaller print, was the headline,”Richard Nixon resigns.”
Todd, who joked about her nonexistent athletic skills while in grade school, says she knew she wanted to be a lawyer when she was 12. Her parents, Harry and Blanche McCloskey -- a steelworker and a homemaker -- cheered her on.
Todd graduated the University of Pittsburgh School of Law in 1982, and after practicing law for 18 years, she was elected as a judge of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania, where she served for eight years.
She was retained in November 2017 for a second 10-year term for the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, where she has served since 2008.
Debra is married to attorney Steve Todd, and they have three children.
“She’s inspirational,” said Everett Bleakney, president of the historical eociety. “Personally, I do know that she’s a ball of fun too.”
