Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Debra McCloskey Todd, an Ellwood City native, will be the guest of honor at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Honors Banquet at Shakespeare’s Restaurant, sponsored by the Ellwood City Area Historical Society.
Limited tickets are available, according to Everett Bleakney, president of the Ellwood City Area Historical Society. Tickets can be reserved by calling Bleakney at (724) 971-9071 or Dom Viccari, program chairperson at (724) 657-4388.
No tickets will be sold after Sept. 3. Tickets are $25 each with a dinner choice of stuffed chicken breast or apple bourbon salmon.
In addition, prominent area judges, and attorneys along with public officials have made reservations for the event.
Accompanying Justice Todd and her husband, Attorney Steve Todd are her sisters and brothers-in-law, Mrs. Mary Johnston, a retired teacher in York, and Mrs. Nancy Woods, retired Director of Beaver County Adult Literacy in Monaca. Rhonda Campbell, chief administrative judicial assistant and six additional guests will also be in Justice Todd’s party.
Dom Viccari Program Director of Ellwood City Area Historical Society said, “we are very privileged to have someone of this stature and a local native, honored by the Historical Society and Monday, Sept. 16 will be a memorable day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.