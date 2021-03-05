In a major shift, Pine Township (Mercer County) Supervisor Richard Stachel said he's no longer opposing Tri-County Industries Inc.'s efforts to reopen a landfill that's partially in the township.
The landfill is off state Route 208 southeast of the Route 208-Interstate 79 interchange. It would be within two miles of the airport and Grove City Premium Outlets.
Opponents of the landfill had alleged in a letter that Stachel had connections with the landfill's operator, an accusation that he denied, ahead of the supervisors' meeting Monday. During the meeting, representatives of both sides offered apologies.
Stachel had previously sided with Pine Township's two other supervisors, Bill Pritchard and Jeanine Thompson, in their opposition to the landfill.
He said he dropped his opposition after company officials gave him a tour of the property.
"It's well designed,'' Stachel said. "I came out of there with the understanding my conception of the landfill changed."
He said landfill owners have addressed many of the concerns expressed by opponents. The landfill has fencing to prevent debris from blowing onto adjoining properties, and birds, which could interfere with airplanes landing and taking off at nearby Grove City Airport, were largely absent.
"I think I only saw one bird,'' Stachel said of his tour.
He encouraged members of Citizens’ Environmental Association of the Slippery Rock Area (CEASRA) to tour the landfill, which straddles Pine Township's border with Liberty Township.
The non-profit group has adamantly fought to prevent the now-closed landfill from reopening. Pritchard is CEASRA's president. He and Thompson continue to oppose the landfill.
Pine Township, Liberty Township, CEASRA, and Pritchard and his wife, Lisa, have filed an appeal of an operating permit for the landfill the state Department of Environmental Protection approved in December.
After the meeting, Stachel said his change in opposing the landfill doesn't mean he's backing it.
"I'm not gung-ho and 100 percent behind this,'' he said.
Also, he understood dropping his opposition wouldn't be received well in the community.
"I know the community doesn't want it,'' Stachel said. "But I think this will be a model landfill.''
Being practical also comes into play, he said.
"DEP went in and did a fine-tooth comb of the area,'' Stachel said of the landfill. "I feel DEP will still want to uphold their permit.''
Stachel read a prepared statement saying an email blast generated by CEASRA had falsely accused him of being associated, and having financial ties, with Edward Vogel Sr., who owns Tri-County Industries.
In his statement, Stachel said he previously lived in Adams Township in Butler County, where Vogel has another waste hauling business. Vogel also served as an Adams Township supervisor for at least part of Pritchard’s tenure on the planning commission.
While Stachel served on the township’s planning commission for 12 years, he said he never had any social, financial or business ties with Vogel.
“We were never friends. We never socialized. We never visited. We never talked other than in a public meeting if even we did that,’’ Stachel said.
The CEASRA letter included an allegation that Vogel paid Stachel to move to Pine Township to win approval of the Mercer County landfill, an accusation that Stachel called "absurd."
“My wife and I moved here because we found a house that we liked that was in a community that we both enjoyed and respected. We still do,’’ Stachel said. “Mr. Vogel had nothing to do with us moving here either by encouragement or financial assistance.’’
Pritchard apologized to Stachel and said he didn’t send the email. Further, Pritchard said he didn’t endorse or condone accusations in the email.
“This email should never have been issued under the CEASRA name or my name,’’ Pritchard said.
Stachel responded, “Thank you, Bill. I feel a whole lot better.’’
In turn, Stachel apologized for sending out a letter on behalf of the supervisors seeking to cap the township's legal fees to appeal the landfill permit. He said the township's solicitor said any cap would have to be approved by the supervisors.
"I made a mistake,'' Stachel said.
Supervisors talked about that motion but tabled it, pending a contract from the township solicitor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.