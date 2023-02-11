+3 Public-private partnership proposed for plaza There may yet be new life ahead for Lawrence Village Plaza — and soon.

A seven-parcel subdivision isn’t the only idea involved in a proposal for a public-private partnership to revive Lawrence Village Plaza.

Shenango Township supervisors also want to demolish a specific portion of the shopping center — previously identified as the elbow storefront most recently occupied by Dunham’s — in order to create a municipal road through the plaza property leading to the township’s municipal park, and perhaps beyond.

At Thursday’s supervisors meeting, when the proposal was announced, visitor Shirley Sallmen asked why the road was necessary.

“Our plaza is an eyesore to our community; it’s a sea of potholes,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel responded. “Our vision is that you would have a municipal roadway that would go through the center of the plaza and would provide access to our park, and also go the whole way to Old Pittsburgh Road; put greenspace around the sides of it to make it much more attractive.

“Also with that, when you’re doing a multi-lot subdivision like this, the biggest thing that we’ve found with the larger retailers that had any interest, they don’t want to have a property that doesn’t have frontage or direct access to a municipal road.

“So you’re setting yourself behind if you don’t put a public roadway through.”

