Mahoning Township supervisors will close Quarry Road due to illegal travel by all-terrain vehicles and the paved road’s poor condition.
Supervisor Gary Pezzuolo doesn’t expect the closing to stop ATVs, but believes it will reduce the traffic.
“Last Saturday, there were 1,000 people partying, drinking and riding,” Pezzuolo said after Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting. “It’s not going to eliminate it, but it will slow it way down.
“That’s the main access into (the Hillsville quarries).”
Mohawk Area School District will have 10 bus and six van routes affected by the road closure, said Rick Dudzenski, the district’s director of operations.
“The closure will add about 10 to 15 minutes per route each day,” Dudzenski said. “We will need to look at the times our drivers are out.”
Supervisors about a year ago agreed to close the township’s portion of the three-mile paved Quarry Road on the east edge of Hillsville. The road continues into North Beaver Township and becomes Hoffmaster Road.
No one lives on Quarry Road and the property on both sides is owned by Ambrosia, Pezzuolo said.
The fire and police departments spend numerous hours cleaning garbage and the road is in bad shape, he said.
In Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to drive ATVs on roads not designated for their use.
Scott Barth, chairman of the North Beaver Township supervisors, said the township will keep its portion of the road open do minimal maintenance and post a “no outlet” sign.
“We do have ATV issues,” Barth said. “We’re a rural community.”
Mahoning Township this summer plans to build a turnaround at the start of Quarry Road and install a gate and fence.
They asked Hanson Aggregates, which mines stone in Bessemer, to pay for the gate and fence, but did not hear back from the company.
Hanson did not return a call to The News.
A contractor, Pezzuolo is considering covering some of the cost.
Dudzenski said Mohawk may need to add one more bus route to keep its times.
“With our large district, we strive to have students on the bus no longer than 45 minutes each way,” he said.
The closure will result in 1½ to 2 miles extra per route per day.
“This will accumulate to a significant cost long term,” Dudzenski said.
As for safety concerns, the closure will result in the district being forced to have more buses turn left onto Route 224 from Miller Farm Road.
“This increases the chances of accidents in a job that is already dangerous,” he said. “The closure will also increase the traffic through Bessemer Borough. Truck traffic has already increased due to the Hanson stone quarry being in full operation.”
Hillsville resident Chris Leist doesn’t believe closing the road will discourage ATV traffic and a fence will not keep out drivers.
“They’ll cut a hole in it on the first day,” Leist said.
The 46-year-old self-employed contractor drives Quarry Road frequently and will have to tag on an extra two miles for trips with the road closure.
