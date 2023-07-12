Slippery Rock Township stock

Slippery Rock Township 

Fred Yeager was appointed as a Slippery Rock Township supervisor Monday.

His appointment will last until Dec. 31, 2023.

Yeager fills a vacancy on the board that occured following the June 10 passing of Leo “Sonny” Proch at the age of 72.

