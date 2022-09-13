Richard Rossi believes a key to good learning is how students behave in school.
Rossi, who took over as the district’s interim superintendent for this school year, told eight members of the New Castle Area School Board at their public work session Monday he is developing a plan to curb fights and other bad behavior in the schools.
That plan will include closing some of the unsupervised restrooms, curbing the use of cell phones by students and teachers during classroom and hallway time and invoking other measures such as adding more school resource officers.
Board member Tracy Rankin did not attend the meeting.
According to school principals who gave reports, bad behavior is teeming in the New Castle Area School District this school year, as fights have broken out in hallways as early as the first day of school.
On one of the first days, a brawl involving seven students broke out in the high school geography wing, assistant high school principal Ralph Blundo reported. Teachers and other students broke up the fray without anyone suffering injury.
Rossi said he met with the social studies department teachers and learned that when Blundo got back to his office to request help for that incident, the fight was already “over the airways,” referring to cell phones, and was escalating.
“Kids upstairs were video-texting their friends to come up to the fight, come up to the fight,” Rossi said. “There were more kids in that hallway than probably the state allows us to have.”
“You know what was refreshing?” he continued. “There were a number of students who held other students back. That’s the 80 percent of our students who are doing some good. But that’s what we’re dealing with.”
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said school resource officers responded to the fight, and juvenile petitions are being filed against those involved.
Rossi said he also was witness Monday to a girl who was twice the size of a seventh grader going up to the smaller girl and beating her in the head.
She hit her about three times and one of the teachers ran up the hall, grabbed her and wrestled her to the floor, Rossi said. “I can’t afford to have a teacher get injured. That’s not right, and that’s not what we’re here for.”
“We’re working with the school district to try to make sure we have enough security and law enforcement officers up there,” Salem said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Since school started, we’ve had several incidents up there. There definitely seems to be a rise in fighting at the high school.
“We’re working closely with the school trying to minimize those incidents, and on our end, we will file charges when necessary,” he said, and the school will enforce its own discipline.
Criminal charges could range from disorderly conduct to more serious assault charges or both, Salem said.
He observed that the district has a lot of room for improvement with conflict resolution skills.
“As a district, community and law enforcement, we have to work at diffusing some of these situations that arise,” he said.
Salem pointed out that social media and cell phones have been major issues he believes are causes in the rise in the fights at all schools, not just New Castle.
Carol Morell, junior high principal, said typically a school year begins calmly and there is a grace time before students start to act up, but this year at the junior high, with 700 kids, “there was no honeymoon period” before the disturbances started.
“On Day 3, they were going at it,” she said.
Rossi said the plan he would like to roll out for the district will be a slow, methodical process.
He said he intends to close some of the restrooms that cannot be supervised by adults, beginning this week. The junior/senior high school has 35 restrooms, and teachers cannot supervise them all, he said. “We’ll start shutting down bathrooms that we can’t put a supervisor in.”
“We’re also going to involve more security,” he said. “Were going to come at this both barrels.”
Rossi said he intends to unveil a plan at Monday’s public school board meeting about how to curb cell phone usage in all of the schools. Since all of the students now have access to their own Chromebooks in school, cell phone use is not necessary.
“We’re doing it now in grades six to eight, and we’re going to do it in nine through 12,” Rossi said, “and I’m willing to lead that charge.”
He said he’s walked into classes and seen teachers talking on cell phones, and students are walking down the hallways texting their friends.
“That’s got to go,” he said. “If we want to improve success, we have to take a stand.”
He introduced the idea of issuing each student a Yondr Pouch, which locks up the phones during certain times, as a possible measure. Rossi said he intends to show the board a video at its meeting Monday about how it works.
And while he sees cell phones as necessary for parent contact and emergencies, daytime use in the classrooms and hallways would be restricted, he said. He also believes that a lot of the fighting goes on over things that students text to one another.
Board member Robert Lyles pointed out the district also needs to restrict the use of cell phones among the teachers, “because of a lot of the staff are on their phones, too.”
“I’m not going to roll this out in three days,” Rossi said. “We’re going to systematically approach it. I’m going to notify the parents, via letter, via a Zoom meeting and make a video and put it on our site and explain how their son or daughter can secure their iPad or phone on school time. Because I believe after school there are activities and they need to have those.
“We’ve got to get kids into classes and we’ve got to get them out of the bathrooms,” Rossi said. “The plan is going to be a development in motion. We’re getting the halos of vaping, and they’re just pinging all day. We can’t have the secretaries and the dean of students in there all the time.”
Rossi told the board, “we’re going to think this through and do it the right way. I have to get my teachers on board. There will be no calling your son in college on class time. If we’re going to be role models, we’re going to be role models the whole way.”
