The search is on for a new superintendent for the New Castle Area School District.
School board President Gary Schooley said the district has engaged the services of the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV to conduct the search on its behalf, at no cost to the district.
The search for a new leader was initiated after the current superintendent, Debbie DeBlasio, last month submitted a letter announcing her retirement, effective June 30. She is leaving one year before her five-year contract with the district expires.
The search involves advertisement of the job, receiving the applications and screening them to make sure that those chosen for interviews meet the job qualifications, Schooley said.
The deadline for applications to be submitted to the Intermediate Unit is May 23.
And while the wheels already are in motion for the process through the Intermediate Unit, the board expects to take formal action to confirm that decision at its regular public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
"We're trying to find the best fit for the district," Schooley said, adding that the school board members will interview the applicants that the IU-IV recommends.
The board last month listened to presentations from the Intermediate Unit IV and the Pennsylvania School Boards Association about how to conduct a search for a new superintendent.
Schooley said the district is looking for outside help in the hiring, in order to attract applicants from a broader spectrum, who might have more diverse ideas about the future of the district.
DeBlasio has held the job for four years and is the first woman to serve as superintendent in the district. She has been affiliated with the school district for nearly 40 years.
