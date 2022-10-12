Beginning Monday, New Castle Area High School students will have to turn in their phones before each class period.
That is part of a new cell phone restriction rule being imposed by district Interim Superintendent Rick Rossi.
Rossi laid out his final plan for the school board Monday at its public work session. He introduced the new plan to the teachers on Friday.
As students enter each class, they will be required to put the phones in the numbered pockets of a fabric caddy and leave them there until the class is over. They will be allowed to get them at class change and use them only during the three minutes they have to get from one class to the next and during lunchtime, he said.
“This will apply to every student,” Rossi said.
Rossi is instructing parents that students as an alternative can lock their phones in their lockers during class time or for the entire day.
If they get caught with their phones, “there will be consequences,” Rossi said.
Those consequences are being worked out by high school Assistant Principal Ralph Blundo, who also is working with the other principals to determine which restrooms should be closed.
Rossi also has instructed teachers they are not to use cell phones during school. The exceptions are if there is a fight, if they need to call the office or in the event of emergencies.
“Other than that, it’s boots on the ground,” he said. “We’re teaching. We’ve got to lead by example and it has to start with us.
“This will not be effective if I don’t have the complete cooperation of the high school staff,” Rossi emphasized. “If this doesn’t work, we go to Plan B, which is no phones at school at all, and I’m not promoting that.”
He said his intent, rather, is to promote a social atmosphere among the students, but to make them responsible.
Students who have lag time in classrooms “should get a book out,” Rossi said. “We have a lot of work to do.”
He also instructed the teachers, principals and custodial staffs to roll up the black screens over the classroom windows.
“If I see students using their phones in the classrooms, I’m going to talk one-on-one to the teachers,” he said, and if a student refuses to comply with the rules and put his or her phone in the pocket, they will go to the office.
Rossi specified that there are about four students who have been identified in grades 9 through 12 who will be allowed to have their phones with them for medical reasons. The teachers and administrators will be advised of who those students are, he said.
The restricted cell phone usage is two-fold, according to information Rossi presented at past meetings. One reason is to deter the students from texting one another in restrooms or during class time about other students to incite fighting. The other reason is for teachers and students to put the phones away so they can focus on learning.
Rossi last month informed the board the district purchased metal gates to be installed at all of the restrooms, and certain ones will be closed during class time to limit them to restrooms supervised by adults. That is to deter students from texting, smoking and vaping in restrooms.
Rossi told the board Monday all of the gates have been installed and the principals are coming up with a plan, to be announced Friday by administration, of which restrooms should remain open. He said master locks are being installed on them to make them interchangeable.
Blundo said he plans to conduct class meetings about the closings and the parents also would be notified.
“I’m glad we’re doing it,” he said of the cell phone restrictions. “It’s dominating their minds. It’s going to be a big adjustment for them. Every school is doing something like what we’re doing.”
Board President Gary Schooley commented, “We want students to engage. We need a climate in our buildings that fosters that.”
