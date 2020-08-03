Superintendent recommending virtual school

The New Castle Area School District, with help from a multimember task force, is as prepared as it could be for the reopening of school later this month.
The task force committees had proposed detailed plans for social distancing, disinfecting, masks, busing matters, classroom seating, security and the safe feeding of students.
But with the recent rising number of positive coronavirus cases in Lawrence County, the superintendent said she has misgivings about its 3,150 enrolled students physically returning to the buses and classrooms on Aug. 31.
As of Saturday, Lawrence County had 338 reported cases of coronavirus, 294 of which were confirmed, and 12 deaths have been reported locally from the COVID-19 illness. The county saw a steady climb of the virus cases last week with 11 new cases reported Thursday, five cases reported Thursday, an increase of 14 reported Friday but none on Saturday. Then five were reported Sunday. An increase of 16 cases had been reported the previous weekend of July 25 and 26. The county’s 12th death was reported on Saturday.
The Wilmington Area School District last week reported that it had closed its school system down after one confirmed case was reported, and the New Castle Area district had suspended all sports practices for a week because one football player’s father had contracted the virus.
At a virtual meeting of a 35-plus-member task force on Friday, Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said she intends to propose to the school board that the school buildings remain closed and that instead, children resume virtual learning from home as of Aug. 31. Whether that method of learning is in place for four weeks, nine weeks or longer will depend upon the numbers of positive coronavirus cases in the county, she said.
“Our virtual rendition of school would be in place until further notice,” with the board’s approval, she said. “The data is driving us, and it’s an ongoing process. But I’m concerned about the health and safety of these children.”
With the prospect of a new virtual classroom and students learning from home, teaching will not be as limited as it was in the spring when the schools unexpectedly were shut down without notice, DeBlasio explained. The idea in the planning is for teachers to be prepared to teach the children live streamed as if they are in the actual classrooms, with time for questions and answers and virtual testing at the end of the lessons.
Students will be required to either attend school online from home in the virtual classroom setting, or they would be able to opt for New Castle Cyber Academy. To choose the latter option, they would be obligated to enroll for an 18-week period. Instruction in the cyber academy would not be using district teachers; rather, the district is partnered with Edgenuity for all cyber instructional services and curricula.
“Virtual learning is going to loo a lot different from in the spring,” Emily Sanders, district director of data, assessment and technology said of the virtual classrooms being planned. “The district is creating a model that will be a robust program for K through 12.”
Students, as in the spring, would be issued the technology they need to access the online learning.
“Seeing these numbers as they are rising, I’m going to suggest to the board, as of today, that we go virtual, and that the task force continue to meet every two weeks to reassess things,” DeBlasio said Friday. “We will consider reopening sooner if the numbers go down.”
The school board’s next public work session and regular meeting are planned for Aug. 10, when DeBlasio will ask for a vote on the district’s direction and her recommendation. The decision the board makes that night will be announced to the public the next day on the district’s website, she said.
The next step then would be for teachers to start the 2020-21 school year Aug. 24, “with intense professional development to prepare us virtually at this point,” DeBlasio said. Once the board has approved this plan, the district’s virtual education “will look much different than it did in March.”
The district administrators and teachers during August will be figuring out the logistics of its online teaching, and DeBlasio intends to call the parents and provide them with as much instruction as possible, she said.
The task force, comprised of administrators, school board members, teachers and parents, is scheduled to meet again virtually at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 — two days after the board decision — to continue discussions.
The district’s food service department is prepared to provide free breakfasts and lunches for five days a week to the students while they are learning from home, DeBlasio said. “There are 13 stations in place now, where children/parents will be able to go and get the food, and the district will arrange for special needs students to get food on a one-to-one basis.
“We will feed every child we are allowed to feed,” according to state guidelines, she said.
DeBlasio pointed out that the district has to submit a 55-page health and safety plan to the state, and also a plan for teaching and learning “to defend our positions.”
“The board is to vote on both of those in August, as well,” she said, adding, “They will be a work in progress.”
