When Geoff Measel and his friends started Super Brew more than a decade ago, none of them ever thought the event would grow into what it has become.
Saturday at the New Englander, Super Brew XI kicks off into its second decade after having raised more than $500,000 for charity.
The event runs from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., and features craft beers from around the county and region, in addition to food and live music. John & Bob will play an acoustic set and Jukebox will play the stage.
“I’d say when we got together my buddies just thought it was going to be a beer party for a couple years,” Measel said Tuesday afternoon from the conference room at GEM Builders. “Obviously, we had big hopes for it, but I don’t think we ever envisioned it taking off like it did and making the difference it has in the community.
“The last couple years we have been pivoting a little bit. We have better participation from our regional brewers. Traditionally, it was home brewers and then our big distributors bringing in national beers. Now we have such a good conglomerate of regional brewers, and the State Line Brewers Guild.”
The event, Measel said, will feature six brews concocted by Ohio and Pennsylvania breweries from the brewers guild in tandem that will highlight the event.
There will be 26 to 29 home brewers at the event, in addition to 11 to 12 regional breweries on top of national brewers, Measel said.
For the 11th year, the event is shifting its focus to superheroes, Measel said.
“Not all superheroes wear capes,” Measel said, “some brew beer, some drink beer, some sponsor events.”
Measel said one of the things he is most proud of it the “consistent fundraising and supporting the Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.”
“We teamed up with the Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern OH with the Super Brew Fund and it allows us flexibility,” Measel said.
That flexibility, Measel said, allows the organizer a further reach in helping people.
“We are going outside of that and giving money to individuals who need it,” Measel said. “If a parent passes away from cancer, we make a donation. There is a young girl going to school at Neshannock that is going under treatment right now, we are making a donation.
“I think the impact to our local people and more community based and personal is kind of where the committee is heading. That is a good thing. That keeps us rooted in the community.”
Measel said the hope is that in the second decade the organization can continue to provide more goodwill.
“We want people to understand Super Brew can be bigger than just the cancer society,” Measel said. “We could team up with anyone. Think about what half-a-million dollars would do for building houses. DON Services is doing great things downtown. What could we do with them? There is so much potential for good and that is what keeps us going.
“Half-a-million dollars is just hard to believe.”
