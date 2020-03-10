Sunshine Act pluses, pitfalls examined

Whose money is it anyway?
Government officials who conduct business with taxpayers dollars are all subject to the terms of the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, which shines a light on government business and all transactions being made directly or indirectly with taxpayers dollars.
Most parents wouldn't hand their son or daughter a credit card without knowing what they're spending the money on and why. The same holds true for government officials spending taxpayers dollars and making decisions for the betterment of their schools and communities. And the forum to show the public how their money is spent, largely, is in public meetings.
The Sunshine Act helps to hold government officials accountable for how they spend the tax dollars entrusted to them.
RISING SUNSHINE
A team of people from throughout the state are reactivating a coalition to address the Sunshine and Right to Know laws and how government officials regard — or disregard — their purpose.
Esther Falcetta of Grove City has joined the group, called the Pennsylvania Freedom of Information Coalition — and the interest in it is growing as distrust in government also gains momentum.
Falcetta's interest in both laws stems from her attendance at school board meetings in Grove City in years past, where she claims she asked questions and was met with silence.
When she wanted to make a public comment at a school board meeting about a matter that wasn't on the agenda, she was told she couldn't talk about it, she said. She gave the board a copy of the Sunshine Act and they started letting the public make comments. She claims that now, because of her persistence, the board is actually making up agenda packets that are available at the beginning of the meetings.
"I've been called an adversary, and to me, that's a compliment," she said. "I don't make things personal. This is about the law."And while some school and municipal officials differ on what the public should be privy to, the law is the law, even though lawyer interpretations of it often differ.
SHADES OF LIGHT
Charles Sapienza, the New Castle Area School District solicitor, said he agrees in general with the terms and spirit of the Sunshine Act.
"I think the Sunshine Act serves a vital purpose for the public," he said. "It is a check and balance for elected officials, and when you consider the taxpayers' money, they have an absolute right to know what the officials are doing. It's about transparency."
Sapienza, who has represented the district for 18 years, attends most meetings of the New Castle Area School Board, and when an executive session is called for private discussions, if he is part of that private meeting, he cautions the board when the members get off track and start talking about other business matters, he said.
He agrees that all voting has to be public, and hirings and firings as well. Student and employee discipline are considered private personnel matters, and while employee disciplines do not require a public vote, terminations do, he said.
The New Castle Area School District sets an example for other governing bodies by conducting its budget and other committee meetings and preliminary budget discussion in public session.
Conversely, the Lawrence County commissioners in the past have had closed budget sessions, with the spending plans being made public only after they are ready to be introduced, then presented for a vote.
County solicitor Thomas W. Leslie declined the opportunity to be interviewed about the law. He wrote a memo to the commissioners last month when they sought his opinion about whether meeting minutes and other documents should be made public before official approval at a meeting.
The memo was in response to repeated requests from Wilmington Township resident Carrie Hahn, who wanted copies of the minutes before they were formally adopted. Her reasoning was to see if she was properly represented in them during public comment periods, and she wanted the chance to request corrections in any errors.The Pennsylvania Right to Know Law, which goes in hand with the Sunshine Act, says those documents have to be public, even before they are approved, according to Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
"The Right to Know law requires a governing body to provide access to all documents that they will be voting on," she said. "You're supposed to be able to give your opinion about them to the elected officials."
The commissioners as a remedy are now posting the documents on the county website, but not all citizens have access to that.
Melewsky says copies also should be made available before the meetings begin.
In Leslie's Jan. 15 memo to the commissioners, though, he opines that "the minutes that have been drafted for approval consist of the secretary's recounting of the details of actions taken and information provided at the last meeting ... They do not become the official minutes of the agency until they have been reviewed by the commissioners, and the commissioners have determined that the minutes are accurate."
His memo does not address whether the public has the right to the copies before they are adopted. Rather, Leslie wrote, "Invoking the Sunshine Act has essentially become a convenient way for people with disputes against local government to attempt to strike fear in the hearts of public officials by citing the act."
WHERE PRIVACY ENDS
Attorney Louis Perrotta of New Castle is a solicitor for several governing bodies in Lawrence County, including the Union Area School District, Wampum and South New Castle borough councils, and the boards of supervisors in the townships of Neshannock, Shenango, Mahoning and Wilmington, North Beaver and Slippery Rock.
He said that nearly every month, various Sunshine Act issues come up at public meetings, such as ordinance adoption and advertising requirements and public notices regarding appeals to zoning matters, in order to give the public an opportunity to be heard.
"I think it's a very good check and balance for the elected officials, to make sure items are discussed publicly," Perrotta said of the law. "It also enables the public to be informed."
In municipalities with collective bargaining employees, negotiations are held in executive session or privately, as is allowable under the act, Perrotta said.
If an executive session deals with the purchase of real estate, Perrotta said that when calling the meeting in private, he will cite the number of the case to be discussed, adding, "anyone can go look up the docket.
"Sometimes you don't anticipate what will come up in an executive session," he said, "and I'll find myself telling them, 'that's not for executive session.'"
He sees a few flaws in the law, he said, because certain sections are not specific enough. For example, the use of recording devices is not specific as to when the public meeting begins and when recording can begin. While cell phones and cameras are allowed by everyone in a public meeting, Perrotta questions at what point people should be allowed to turn them on before a meeting begins.
"I would say that from the moment you enter that room, you have no expectation of privacy," he said. "Some municipalities have signs up, saying the meeting is being recorded."
"And what about people with religious beliefs who don't want to be videotaped?" he queried. The Amish sect is an example of that, and many people of that sect have attended public zoning and other municipal government meetings in the Wilmington Township area.
WHAT THE LAW SAYS
So what does the law really mean, in detail?
Melewsky has been traveling to newspapers throughout Pennsylvania to educate their staffs about both laws.
The Sunshine Act requires government agencies to hold public meetings to deliberate agency business and take official action, unless a valid exemption applies, she said. Official action and deliberations by a quorum of the members must take place at a meeting open to the public.
Exceptions are executive sessions, conferences, boards of auditors working sessions, general assembly caucuses and House or Senate ethics committee meetings.
A government agency is considered to be any governing body, including school boards, township supervisors, borough councils, county commissioners, committees of governing bodies and similar organizations that perform essential governmental functions or exercise governmental authority and take official action.
Melewsky emphasized that the law never requires an executive session, it allows it. If a board or agency wants to have discussions about the exempt reasons publicly, they can, "and a lot of times they probably should," she said.
Reasons for agencies to call executive sessions, or private meetings, include:
•Personnel — to talk only about individuals — talk about positions must be in public, Melewsky said. Contracts with people who are not official employees are not considered exempt from the Sunshine Law and those must be discussed in public. Vacancies on a board or elected board must, by law, be filled in public. Individual employees who are subject of a meeting can request, in writing, that the matter be discussed in public meeting.
•Litigation — Only when lawsuits have been filed or when the agency has been notified in writing of a threat to litigate.
•Purchase or lease of real property. Discussions about the sale of public land must be negotiated publicly and voted on publicly, "to protect the purchasing power of the taxpayer," she said.
•Collective bargaining, for union contract negotiations of government employees.
•Matters confidential by law.
•Academic admissions and standing.
•Safety and security in certain circumstances.
Melewsky emphasized that when a governing body calls an executive session, the specific reason must be announced at a public meeting, either immediately before or after the session. An agency must provide more than just one word or generic justification as the reason, she said.
If the executive session is for litigation, the board must announce the party names, docket number and court for pending litigation, or the nature of the complaint for pending litigation, she said.
Agency members all must be notified 24 hours in advance, of the date, time, location and purpose of the session, Melewsky said.
When a citizen makes an objection at a public meeting under the Sunshine Law, those objections should be noted in the minutes of the meetings, Melewsky said.
A chance for public comment must be offered at each regular or special meeting, prior to taking official action.
Violations of the Sunshine Act can be challenged within 30 days after the violation is discovered. Criminal complaints may be filed with the district attorney; civil violations against the agency with the court of common pleas.
Civil penalties can include rescinding official action, injunctive relief, court costs, attorney's fees and fines, Melewsky said.
Criminal summary offenses to intentionally violate the law are punishable by a fine of $100 to $1,000 plus court costs for the first offense, and up to $2,000 plus court costs for a second offense.
