Food and fun has long been a summer staple at Croton United Methodist Church.
This year, though, there’s just the food.
Still, that’s no small thing. The church is one of several locations that serve as distribution sites for the Summer Meal Program overseen by Lawrence County Community Action Partnership. The federally funded program ensures that all youth can eat healthy food at no charge during the summer months when they cannot eat at school. It is open to all youths age 18 and under. No registration is necessary.
On Tuesday, program coordinators Sally Vernon and Anna Craig were at the church to hand out the food.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the atmosphere was decidedly different from previous years.
“We would get a grant from Empty Bowls that enabled us to do some extra things,” Craig said. “We could do arts activities, crafts, and things like that. The kids enjoyed it, and they’d get to know us. You’d see them in the grocery store, and they’d say, ‘there’s the lunch lady!’ ”
This summer, though, there’s no eat-in service and no after-meal activities. Instead, all the food is handed out to families to take home.
“One lady who just came told us that her kids are upset that they can’t come here,” Craig said. “And the people who were our volunteers, they enjoyed it, and they’re upset that they can’t come here this year. It was a group that worked very well together.”
Croton used to offer meals twice a week, but in 2020, it’s only on Tuesdays, from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Still, the families who show up still get plenty of food.
“The parents really need to come with their kids,” Vernon said. “There’s a lot to carry out.”
That includes five frozen meals, a bag of produce, a gallon of milk and five breakfasts. Vernon and Craig, who pick up the food on Mondays and repackage it for distribution, will add items they’ve been able to purchase or that have been donated, such as a drink bottle, activity book, crayons or Frisbee.
“We’re as excited about it as we can be, under the circumstances,” Vernon said. “We feel bad that we can’t do what we’ve always done, but we are willing to do the change.”
The Summer Meal Program meets a critical need in Lawrence County. According to Feeding America, approximately 1 in 5 children are food insecure in Lawrence County, meaning they have limited or uncertain access to safe and nutritious food.
Summer meal programs can respond to this problem. Over 48,400 nutritious meals and snacks were served last summer in Lawrence County. The meals, along with positive enrichment activities available at some sites, help ensure kids return to school healthy and ready to learn.
“Having access to regular, nutritious meals is a basic need that doesn’t go away for our students just because school is not in session over the summer,” said Michelle Scott, food service director at Lawrence County Community Action Partnership. LCCAP will be bundling five days worth of meals at its locations at Croton United Methodist Church, Frew Mill, Neshannock Village, New Castle Public Library and Shenango High School.
It is recommended, but not required, that an adult comes to pick-up the meals due to the weight of the bundled meals.
Free meals for any youth 18 under are available, without cost or registration, at the following times and locations.
•Croton United Methodist Church: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, now through Aug. 11
•Ewing Park, Ellwood City: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Friday through Aug. 7
•Frew Mill: 10:20 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays, June 9 through Aug. 11
•Holy Redeemer Church, Ellwood City: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, now through Aug. 21
•Neshannock Village: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays, now through Aug. 10
•New Castle Public Library: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays, now through Aug. 10
•Shenango High School, noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday and June 20
•New Castle YMCA: Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., snack 2:30 to 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, now through Aug. 14
•Walnut Ridge, Ellwood City: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, now through Aug. 21
Lawrence County Community Action Partnership and the New Castle Area School District also will provide free meals to youth during the summer at various locations around New Castle. Locations can be found by texting “FOOD” to 877-877, calling 211, or by visiting www.facebook.com/ncasd.foodservices and www.facebook.com/LawrenceCountyCAP.
“The importance of access to school meals was highlighted by the early school closures due to COVID-19. New Castle Area School District remains committed to meeting this gap through the summer months,” said Jeremy Bergman, food service director, New Castle Area School District.
LCCAP and the school district’s food services will deliver two breakfasts and two lunches every Monday, and three breakfasts and three lunches every Wednesday, at the following times and locations.
•Crestview Gardens and Lockley, 10 to 10:20 a.m.
•McGrath Manor and Lawrence County courthouse, 10:30 to 10:50 a.m.
•Westview Terrace and Briton Place, 11 to 11:20 a.m.
•Grant Street and Big Run public housing projects, 11:30 a.m. to noon
•New Castle High School and Church of Genesis, 11:30 a.m. to noon
•Lincoln Terrace, noon to 12:20 p.m.
•Harbor Heights and Hito’s, 12:30 to 12:50 p.m.
•George Washington Intermediate School, 1 to 1:20 p.m.
In addition, grab-and-go dinners will continue to be distributed from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on Hurricane Drive at New Castle High School. Families will receive a maximum of four dinners each, and children do not have to be present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.