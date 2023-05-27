Summer concerts have been announced for Riverwalk Park in New Castle, Pearson Park in Neshannock Township, Community Plaza in Ellwood City and the amphitheater in New Wilmington.
Riverwalk Park concerts
The concerts for the Summer Concerts Live! series are: The Wait on June 23; Totally 80s on June 30; Casanova and the Divas on July 7; The Wrangler Band on July 21; a benefit concert for The Wounded Warrior Project on July 28; 12th Street Band on Aug. 11 and The Dorals on Aug. 18. Each concert is at 6 p.m.
Pearson Park concerts
The concerts in the Summer Music Series are: The Lawrence County Brass Band from 3-5 p.m. June 4; Doug and Danny, an acoustic and harmonica duo, from 3-5 p.m. June 11; The Wrangler Band from 3-5 p.m. June 18; the St. Marguerite’s Blue Coat Band from 3-5 p.m. June 25; Manhattan from from 3-5 p.m. July 2; the Red Coat Brass Band from 2-5 p.m. and DJ Spidey from 6-10 p.m. July 4; Rick Bruening from 3-5 p.m. July 9; Trainwreck from 2-5 p.m. July 16; Jon & Bob (a 70s and 80s acoustic duo) from 3-5 p.m. July 23; Justified from 3-5 p.m. July 30; Torn Zumpella from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 6; The Dorals from 2-5 p.m. Aug. 13 and Lace and Bass from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 20 and 3-5 p.m. Aug. 27.
Community Plaza
concerts
The concerts during the regular Summer Concert Series are: The Wrangler Band on June 17; the Hopewell Community Big Band on July 15; the D-Tour Band on July 22; Harmony Hot Haus on July 29; Common Ground on Aug. 5; and Red Beans and Rice Combo on Aug. 12.
Concerts will begin at 7 p.m. In case of rain, these concerts will be moved to the Lincoln High School auditorium.
There will be six additional concerts held in Community Plaza, rain or shine, as part of the second annual Wander Ellwood events. Each concert will be held at 5:30 p.m.
The list of those concerts are: 288 on June 7; Wine & Spirit on June 21; the RMS Trio and magician Pat Smith on July 19; The ChadD and bagpiper Bryan Crable on Aug. 2; Tony Barge & the Honky Tonk Heroes on Aug. 16 and The Wait on Sept. 6.
New Wilmington
concerts
The concerts at the amphitheater are as follows:
The Cranberry Men’s Chorus from 6-7 p.m. and the Lawrence County Brass from 7-8:30 p.m. June 3; Chuck Keiper and Friends Duo at 6 p.m. June 10; The Dorals at 6 p.m. June 24; “Beatlemania” with the Liverpool Lads at 6 p.m. July 8; The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers – Melinda Crawford and David Gardner at 8 p.m. July 10 and 14; Nina Sainato – “Sainato Does Sinatra” at 6 p.m. July 29; Better Late Blues Grass Band at 6 p.m. Aug. 12; The Wait at 6 p.m. Aug. 26; Doug McIltrot and Danny Natale Band at 6 p.m. Sept. 9; and saxophonist and singer Stan Miller Jaz at 6 p.m. Sept. 16.
