The first of the annual Hometown Summer Concerts arrives Friday at Riverwalk Park, kicking off a slate of summer events in the community.
The concerts are hosted by Feola Entertainment, New Visions and the City of New Castle and will spotlight The Dorals in the season opener from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
The event also will include a Rapid Tappets Car Club classic car show on East Washington and East streets and two featured food trucks, The Tastee Tailgater and The Alternative.
The concert series will continue July 1 with the Earth, Wind, and Fire tribute band Let’s Groove Tonight. The opening act that night will feature Kali Davies-Anderson.
The series includes debuts of The Wait on July 15, and Grandview Soul on July 22, and the return of The Wrangler Band on Aug. 5, and The Labra Brothers on Aug. 19. Each concert will feature options from The Confluence, VentiSei Winery, Popped Envy Gourmet Popcorn, Nina’s Italian Ice, desserts and face painting by hopes Majesty, food trucks and 50/50 raffle.
The series is made possible in part through the generosity of the Almira Foundation, the Caroline Knox Foundation, the Lawrence Community Foundation, the May Emma Hoyt Foundation, UPMC Jameson Horizon, Treloar & Heisel, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, Visit Lawrence County, McClymonds Supply and Transit, Forward Lawrence, VentiSei Winery, Popped Envy, ProForma Hess Solutions, Hess Restoration Services, Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, The Confluence, Williams-Cleaveland Company, WesBanco, Hopes Majesty, and Divine Butterfly Supply.
The day after the first concert, community members will have the opportunity to enjoy a brand-new, open-air market experience.
Following the success of two major entrepreneurial pop-up markets at the Cascade Galleria in the last six months, Feola Entertainment and New Visions will present the Hometown Growers & Makers Market to open in the Cascade Galleria parking lot.
The market will offer regular Saturday morning shopping, dining and family-friendly interactive activities (on select Saturdays) starting Saturday and running weekly until Oct. 29.
The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more. All items to be sold at the market will be hand made, grown or baked to offer community members unique gift ideas and healthy eating options.
Fun activities provided by community leaders like Arts & Education at the Hoyt, the New Castle Library providing the Bookmobile, YMCA, New Castle Fire Department, and more will rotate throughout the summer offering things to do for the entire family. A full list of these activities, when they will be at the market, and the full list of vendors can be found at www.FeolaEntertainment.com.
Opening Day on Saturday will feature an activity from Traveling Art by Chelsea with Chelsea Logan, and a special visit from a New Castle Fire Department truck, with opportunities to take photos, tour and learn about fire safety from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Hometown Growers and Makers Market is made possible through the sponsorship of Phill Fitts Ford & Lincoln, Andrew’s All Around Tree and Shrub LLC, Adagio Health, and Pizza Man’s Pizza.
Other organizations throughout the downtown and beyond are hosting summer events for the community.
Arts + Education at the Hoyt presents the free Children’s Summer Arts Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 on the Hoyt lawn. The event will be held rain or shine and will feature live performances, interactive art and crafts, face painting, caricatures, mini golf, tie dye and more. Visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
The YMCA’s Summer Food Program will be for ages 18 and under, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until Aug. 19. Visit www.lawcoymca.org for more information on programming at the Lawrence County YMCA.
The 2022 Summer Library Program at the New Castle Public Library is free and open to all area young people with special programs, prize drawings, story times, reading clubs and more. Visit www.ncdlc.org for more information on programming at the library.
City Church will present a Block Party in the evening of Aug. 27 at Riverwalk Park. Visit www.citychurchofnewcastle.org for more information.
DON Services presents the Freedom Fair & Fireworks Festival in downtown New Castle from noon to 10 p.m., featuring vendors, food, and of course fireworks from Pyrotecnico.
Sponsors include DON, First Commonwealth, Giant Eagle, Berner International, Greater New Castle Chamber of Commerce, Preston Motors, GNC Community FCU, Special Olympics Lawrence County, Haney’s Foundation, Ricardo’s Bar & Grill and Visit Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.