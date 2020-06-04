The annual downtown Riverwalk Summer Concert Series for June and July are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The series brought together artists, food vendors and residents to the riverwalk stage on Friday nights. The announcement came last week.
New Visions for Lawrence County, which sponsors the series, said it was canceling the first two months of shows after meeting with its board. New Visions said it will reevaluate in July to see if it is feasible to host some shows in August.
Currently, Lawrence County is in the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan.
