SuggestaHead

By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Three chickens died when fire ravaged a chicken coop and surrounding outbuildings at a Hickory Township farm late Thursday morning.
Jennifer Miller, who lives with her family at 1611 Harlansburg Road in Hickory Township, said she came home from taking her daughter to school around 10:30 a.m., went into the house and "everything was fine," she said.
About 20 minutes later, a stranger "was pounding the door like he was going to break it down," she said. "I went outside and looked and saw that our one chicken coop was completely engulfed in flames and burning to the ground."
She called 911 and went to talk to the man, who had knocked on her door to alert her to the blaze.
Most of her chickens were running around the yard. She has 11 chickens left, which are her daughters' FFA projects at Laurel High School.
"Most of them were running around the yard," she said.
Miller said she doesn't know what caused the fire, but she recalls it being windy at the time.
She said the coop that burned had been nicknamed "McNugget Manor."
"It was a 10x10-foot, Amish-built chicken coop," she said. The family had three coops, one of which was like a shed. They all caught fire, she said, along with an empty dog house. They also lost the chicken feed and food for their two calves, and her husband's tow truck cab also burned.
One daughter, Kiara Dillow, is a junior firefighter for Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Department, and she went home from school to help the firefighters with the hoses.
Miller explained that their four daughters raise the animals for FFA, and the chickens are for egg production. They also have a turkey and bunnies.
She said that the silver lining in the loss is the kindness of people.
"Thank goodness for the gentleman who stopped," she said. "I didn't get his name."
The Laurel FFA is donating the animal feed that was lost, Miller said, and when she went to Tractor Supply Co. in Union Township to buy more supplies, the store gave her a 50-percent discount.
"It's amazing how people band together when a tragedy happens," she said. "I'm very thankful."
According to Hickory Township volunteer fire chief Thomas McCormick Jr., the firefighters were called around 10:55 a.m. and arrived to find the chicken coop fully involved and the fire had spread to a flatbed tow truck and its cab was on fire.
He said the cause of the fire is undetermined.
Initially, the volunteer departments of Neshannock, Shenango, and Scott townships and Volant Borough responded with mutual aid to Hickory, but shortly after, Neshannock got called to a brush fire, McCormick said.
"All of the fire departments in Lawrence County are very busy this week," he said. In the past two days, his department responded to nine calls.
"It's the first week of warm weather and everything's happening," he said. "It's crazy right now."
