Successes despite setbacks – veteran and New Castle native lives full life

Having a vision to achieve admirable accomplishments doesn’t necessarily require having actual vision.
New Castle native John Lloyd “Jack” Oberleitner is an author, artist, illustrator, film historian, cinema theatrical consultant, public speaker, retired CEO and retired Army Signal Corps member, and is a staunch advocate for disabled veterans.
What didn’t stand in his way is his very limited use of his eyes.
The 1961 New Castle High School graduate, who lives in Centerville, Ohio, sustained a head injury while serving in Vietnam. That trauma developed into a very rare form of juvenile glaucoma and he immediately lost all vision in his left eye. After spending a year in an Army hospital, he was declared legally blind in his right eye by the Army Veterans Administration. He was formally retired from the Army Signal Corps in 1970 due to blindness and through the years, has had more than a dozen operations on his eyes to reduce shrinking of the visual field.
“There’s a pinhole I look through with my right eye,” Oberleitner said. “It’s like looking through a straw.”
Although he was able to see to a certain degree with his right eye, during the past 20 to 30 years, that small margin of eyesight has gotten even worse and he has walked with a white cane for the past 25 years.
“It took awhile to deal with everything and there was a lot of introspection,” Oberleitner admitted.
At the time, little did he probably know that he would go on to manage movie theaters, write children’s books and help other veterans like himself. and in doing so, he became a role model to many, powering through with a positive attitude.
A classmate, Charles L. Byler, observed that of the Class of 1961, Oberleitner “is certainly one of our finest and most productive and he didn’t let his loss of eyesight hold him back.”
That isn’t to say there weren’t difficulties, especially at the beginning when he he had to learn to navigate in new ways.
REEL LIFE
The direction he ultimately landed on at that point was learning all the ins and outs of running movie theaters.
Oberleitner knew Leo Mickey who came to New Castle in the 1950s, overseeing and running six theaters.
“Leo knew I loved movies and the movie business, so when I came out of the hospital in Valley Forge, I became manager of the HiLander Theater in 1969.”
After running a theater in McKeesport for awhile, he then returned to school and 18 months later, was area manager in charge of all theaters in central Pennsylvania. He later relocated to Dayton while working for Chakeres Theaters.
Describing himself as young and determined, Oberleitner said, “I can’t let this stop me. Giving up is not an option. I knew if I gave in, I would give up.”
NATURAL GIFTS
One of his philosophies is BLIND, which is the acronym for Begin Learning in a New Direction.
“It’s never too late to start something new. I couldn’t paint or illustrate at the time so I started writing.”
He began submitting his articles to various magazines and Antioch Publishing Company saw something in his work and asked him to write a children’s book. That evolved into a series of books for ages 3-5 called “The Bookmouse House.”
“Writing came naturally to me,” Oberleitner said.
Some of the other books he wrote are “ABC Adventures in Alphabet Land” and “Stanzi: A Magic Christmas Story.”
Something most dear to his heart is when Oberleitner visited underprivileged children at Christmastime and Santa distributed a copy of “The Bookmouse House” to kids.
“I would sign the books and those kids touched my heart more than anything. A kindergarten girl gave her copy back to Santa to gift to another boy or girl.”
It’s a story that stayed with him and years later, he met that young girl who grew up to become a teacher.
“In my memory of all these I have, that’s the one I’d keep.”
TIES THAT BIND
Oberleitner attended Youngstown State University and earned a degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. He received his master’s degree in business from Penn State University and also attended art school.
Although he hasn’t lived in New Castle since 1969, he has a special affinity to his hometown. One way he maintains ties is by serving as director of development at the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum.
Bob Vargo, acting curator of the museum, describes Oberleitner as the consummate professional.
“Although removed from his boyhood home, he has continued to share his vast experience and expertise without limit and with whomever and wherever it is sought,” Vargo explained, adding that Oberleitner “is a friend whose life and accomplishments stand shoulders above most others and yet, he’s just a nice, nice man.”
Oberleitner’s first cousin, Luanne Fabry of New Castle, concurs.
“Jack is one of my favorite people,” Fabry said. “He’s one of the smartest people I ever met and is so upbeat. If you met him, you wouldn’t know he was blind.”
VOICE FOR VETERANS
What really strikes a chord is his work with VISN10, a Veterans Administration group that assists blind veterans or those with low vision.
“We discuss the wants, needs and services available through the Veterans Administration,” Oberleitner said.
A friend, Philip Chakeres and president of Chakeres Theaters Inc., noted that, “Undaunted by his loss of sight, Jack set his sights upon helping others. He has also dedicated his life to ensuring that handicapped veterans may live their lives fully with meaning and purpose.”
According to Karla Riste, visual impairment service team coordinator at the Dayton VA Medical Center, “Jack has the ability to make everyone in the room feel equally important.”
Oberleitner and Pete Stephens both served in Vietnam in the same company but at different times, said Stephens’ widow, Peg.
“Jack was awarded a Purple Heart for saving lives,” Stephens said, noting he has a unique and wonderful sense of humor. “After my husband died, I was honored to have Jack perform the eulogy.”
NOT SLOWING DOWN
Oberleitner, is the husband of Marian, father to David and has three grandsons.
He said he is grateful for all the special equipment he uses for daily tasks, writing, conducting email and overseeing his Facebook page, and he keeps his mind and body active by listening to two or three audio books a week and walking several miles a day five times weekly.
While there haven’t been any in his hometown, Oberleitner’s motivational and nostalgic speaking engagements at schools and colleges tally up to between 600 and 700.
“A lot is is about overcoming and the road I have personally traveled.”
Speaking and writing assignments have also sent him overseas, and to the Caribbean and Mexico.
Perseverance, tenacity and determination led him down many paths and he’s still not done.
“You never know what’s around the corner,” he explained. “I love working with veterans, I am trying to learn sculpture and I am painting with the little vision I have left.”
“According to the VA,” Oberleitner said, “I shouldn’t have been able to accomplish anything beyond subsistence.”
People have told him that they are amazed by what he is able to do.
“So, for 50 years, what I have done with my life I have done without sight.”
As he looks forward to his 80th birthday in August, Oberleitner is testimony of successes despite setbacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.