The subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills over Christmas weekend resulted in water pipe freeze-ups and broken water lines at homes in the city.
“We handled 16 calls,” New Castle fire Chief Mike Kobbe said, noting that there wasn’t much the fire department could do, but in turn it contacted Pennsylvania American Water Company, which sent people out readily.
“Pennsylvania American Water was right there, every time we had an issue,” he said.
The weather turned found in the early morning hours Friday as the wind whipped and wind-chill temperatures were reported at negative-36 degrees.
Kobbe said that on the second coldest night on Christmas Eve, the department received four calls. The department received eight calls on Christmas Day, and three on Monday, the day after Christmas.
“Pretty much every time, people’s water lines had frozen, broke and flooded basements and affected electrical systems,” he said.
Jill Greenwood, a senior external affairs specialist for the water company, said throughout the vast western Pennsylvania area the company covers, calls from Lawrence County numbered just a few. Overall, the company’s teams were flooded with calls throughout the larger region it serves. Workers were exhausted and called out on their holidays and often, pipes would freeze in major buildings where people were gone for the weekend.
While such cold temperatures are not predicted within the coming week, winter is just getting started and there could be similar weeks ahead.
The water company on Dec. 21 issued caution to its customers to take steps during the subzero temperatures to prevent frozen and damaged water pipes.
Property owners are responsible for maintaining the water service line from the curb to the house and as well as any in-home plumbing.
The company encourages residents to take precautions to reduce the risk of freezing and bursting pipes.
•Become familiar with areas of your home most susceptible to freezing, such as basements, crawl spaces, unheated rooms and outside walls.
•Eliminate sources of cold air near water lines by repairing broken windows, insulating walls, closing off crawl spaces and eliminating drafts near doors.
•Locate the main water shut-off valve. If a pipe freezes or bursts, shut the water off immediately.
•Protect pipes and water meter. Wrap exposed pipes with insulation or use electrical heat tracing wire; newspaper or fabric might also work. Keep the lid to the meter pit closed tightly for outside meters and let any snow that falls cover it. Snow acts as insulation, so don’t disturb it.
•For pipes vulnerable to freezing, allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes from freezing. The cost of the extra water is low compared to the repair of a broken pipe.
•Open cabinet doors to expose pipes to warmer room temperatures to help keep them from freezing.
•If a pipe freezes, shut off the water immediately. Don’t attempt to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off. Freezing can often cause unseen cracks in pipes or joints.
•Apply heat to the frozen pipe by warming the air around it or applying heat directly to a pipe. You can use a hair dryer, space heater or hot water. Be sure not to leave space heaters unattended.
•Do not use kerosene heaters or open flames to thaw pipes inside your home.
•Once the pipes have thawed, slowly turn the water back on and check for cracks and leaks.
For people who are out of town during cold spells, have a friend, relative or neighbor regularly check your property to ensure that the heat is working and the pipes have not frozen. Also, a freeze alarm can be purchased for less than $100 and will call a user-selected phone number if the inside temperature drops below 45 degrees.
Pennsylvania American Water advises sub-freezing temperatures can cause water main breaks and unsafe driving conditions. If you see a leak or your water service is disrupted, please report it to 1 (800) 565-7292. Water outages, leaks or other water emergencies can be reported online through the Pennsylvania American Water website (click “Report Emergency” in the top right corner) or through the company’s online customer portal, MyWater.
Additionally, the company asks that homeowners help keep fire hydrants clear from snow. By doing so, the public can help firefighters easily locate them and access water quickly, preserving valuable time to save lives and structures potentially. If you cannot clear the hydrant, please ask a neighbor or someone else who can do it for you.
