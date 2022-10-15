Angelo Papa never wants parents to get a 3 a.m. phone call that their child was killed while driving under the influence or by another driver who was driving under the influence.
In order to help get across the message of drug and alcohol use prevention by students, a substance use disorder and mental health convention will be held at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in New Castle.
The first of the two-part presentation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 28 and will focus on suicide, bullying, substance abuse and a mock preliminary hearing for a DUI death case.
The second part, set for Jan. 27, will conclude with the mock DUI trial.
The event is organized by Papa’s non-profit organization ELM Freedom Tree.
The event is for all school children in county school districts. Tickets are $11.97 and can be ordered at elmfreedomtree.com or by calling (724) 654-8111.
