Members of New Castle’s Home Rule Study Commission say they hope all city residents will fully read and understand the detailed, 38-page document that they believe signals a long-needed change for the better for the city.
New Castle voters will be asked on the May 18 primary election ballot whether or not they favor the document that proposes changes to the format of city government.
The referendum, for city voters only, asks: “Shall the home rule charter contained in the report, dated Feb. 24, 2021, of the government study commission, prepared in accordance with the home rule charter and optional plans law, be adopted by the city of new Castle, Pennsylvania? Yes or no?”
An open house Thursday at the Confluence allowed city residents to go and ask questions of the study commission’s members and its consultants about the proposed charter, which seeks to change the city’s existing form of government from a five-member council to a format with seven council members, a mayor, a city administrator and a chief financial officer.
About 30 people turned out for the event.
The 38-page document is available for reading at newcastlepa.org. To find it, click on the top right choice of “City departments,” then follow the drop-down to Home Rule Study Commission and click on it. Under PDFs, you will see the option, “Home Rule Charter Adopted by the HRSC.” Clicking on that will enable you to read the entire document.
Shannon Crisci-Brock, a businesswoman and study commission member, said the people attending the open house were asking questions and giving positive feedback. She said the purpose of the session was to make sure people are informed about the proposal.
“I don’t think people do understand what this is all about,” she said.
The study commission members intend to walk the neighborhoods of the city and talk to people about it, much like a political candidate would do when he is going door-to-door before an election, she said.
“We did that all this week in order to get this to pass,” she said, “and to let people know what will happen if it doesn’t pass.”
Should the charter not be approved by the voters, the city, which has been under distressed status under Act 47, will likely go into receivership. That means someone appointed by the state would come in and makes decision and take over and cut costs and services, Crisci-Brock said.
“I don’t think anybody would want that,” she said, adding, “I think that what we’re proposing is a very good plan.”
Despite social distancing challenges of COVID-19, the home rule study commission has met more than 60 times over the course of the year and considered information with different municipalities that are governed by home rule, Crisci-Brock said.
Marco Bulisco, a city fireman and study commission secretary, said that of people he had talked to at the open house, “the feedback has been consistent and generally favorable.
“We’ve had a lot of questions,” he said. “We’ve been trying to answer them and it seems like people want to see a change.”
If the charter is approved by the voters, “all of our jobs will be done,” he said of the study commission members. Then a transitional team would be appointed that would possibly include the mayor, a couple of council members, people from the commission, and others.
The first people who are elected to serve on the new governing board would run for office in 2023 and would take office in 2024, on a phased-in basis, with existing council members serving until their terms are expired.
New Castle Mayor Chris Frye, who attended the open house, praised the work of the study commission members, commenting that despite COVID-19 restrictions, “they’ve adapted well and they did the job in that short amount of time.
“Now they want our yes or no, and they want people to inform themselves and ask questions and review the charter as it’s finalized and educate themselves,” Fry said, emphasizing, “it’s an important topic. It’s something that’s going to determine our future.”
He would not say whether he, himself, favors the charter. Rather, he wants the people to decide, he said.
“I don’t want to be the guy who pushes it one way or another,” he said. “We know we have people who are energized in the political process who will take a stand for this community.”
Crisci-Brock said of the proposed charter, “I think it’s exactly what the city needs. I don’t think things are ever going to change without it.”
