Since the start of the school year, more than 50 student volunteers have worked on several projects, including growing crops, through the Teen Outreach Program of the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
The students learn to plant, care for, and harvest the crops, which are then used for children’s lunches at LCCAP’s early childhood program. On Thursday, students gathered at the nutrition center on Frew Mill Road to complete service hours and work on projects.
Kristen Green, community support coordinator, oversees LCCAP’s TOP and its facilitators, Carrie Lyons, Melissa Bestwick, and Kim Settle are workforce development case managers.
“TOP is an opportunity to connect teens with their local community, while learning new skills,” Green said. “Some students are mandated to do community service. Some are required to do it to graduate. Some just volunteer to join the clubs.”
“The best part,” she said, “is what we call that ‘TOP glow’ that we see when our students catch the passion for doing community service.”
Settle explained that TOP has five youth cohorts in Lawrence County that meet weekly during the school year, at different sites throughout the county, including one club that meets virtually on Saturdays. There are more than 50 students involved.
“We are hoping that more students will become interested in joining,” Settle said. “It’s fun, and educational.”
She said the students not only fulfill community service hour requirements, but receive gift cards and monthly incentives ranging from $10 to $50, with some earning $150 gift cards.
Another project completed was baking dog biscuit treats that will be donated to the K-9 units of New Castle and Union police and fire departments and local animal shelters. The students also made care packages containing socks, mittens, and bagged candy that will be donated to ARISE shelter.
In October, TOP teens made and delivered cards to local veterans. For Thanksgiving, they baked cookies and delivered them to New Castle police officers. and at Christmas they made and delivered cards to residents of local nursing homes.
TOP is funded by a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, managed by Temple University Harrisburg. TOP, nationwide program, is a positive youth development, social emotional learning endeavor that focuses on health, self-esteem, communication, anti-bullying and connection with the community.
For more information on the TOP program, contact LCCAP at (724) 658-7258.
