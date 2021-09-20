Four Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas judges and several attorneys applauded the efforts of three local high school graduates at a special Law Day program.
The ceremony also mourned the loss of a court worker who had served the county for more than 25 years.
The three students were winners of this year’s essay contest sponsored by the Lawrence County Bar Association.
Bar Association president Phillip L. Clark said the Law Day observance allowed the bar the chance to present the scholarships and the essays of the winning students publicly.
The annual event, typically held on May 1, was pre-empted last year and was delayed until later this summer because of COVID-19 restrictions. The essays of the three winners were chosen from about 15 total essays that students submitted.
The winners received scholarships toward their college educations.
The winners were:
•Molly McCommons, a recent graduate of Lincoln High School in Ellwood City, who received a $2,000 scholarship. A daughter of Kathy McCommons, Molly plans to attend Grove City College as a history or math major with an eventual goal of law school. She was treasurer of her senior class and president of Lincoln High’s National Honor Society and Peer Leadership Group. She is a co-founder of KidsToo, an outreach organization that helps to empower domestic ahd child abuse victims in the community.
•Asia Morgenstern, a daughter of Paul and Susan Morgenstern and a spring graduate of Wilmington High School, was awarded a $2,000 scholarship. Asia plans to attend Westminster College with a dual major in physics and mathematics. She was a member of the Greyhound marching band and the high school symphonic band and pep band. She also was a member of the National Honor Society at Wilmington, and she received the Rural and Small Township Scholar Award from the College Board National Recognition Program.
•Gabrielle Elizabeth Lego, a Wilmington High School graduate who received a $1,000 scholarship. A daughter of Aaron and Renee Lego, she plans to attend Grove City College with a dual major in accounting and finance. She was a member for five years of the marching band’s drum line. She also was a varsity letterwinner on the volleyball team. She is active in her church youth group and has participated in National Honor Society, peer leadership and yearbook.
Those winners stood in the courtroom at a podium and read their essays aloud that were based upon research of this common question that the bar association posed for the basis of this year’s competition:
“Is it a violation of student’s First Amendment right, to be disciplined by a school district for making a social media post that is unrelated to a school activity and made away from school grounds?”
President Judge Dominick Motto praised the teens on their presentments, commenting, “Those essays were absolutely outstanding.”
He also commended the law day committee, adding that “every year you come up with (an essay topic) that is on the cutting edge of the law.”
This was the 27th year for the essay contest, and to date, $101,500 has been awarded in scholarships to Lawrence County students through the essay contest.
This year’s committee chairman was attorney Anthony Piatek, who introduced the students. Other law day committee members included District Attorney Joshua D. Lamancusa and attorneys Ryan C. Long, Luanne Parkonen, Jean Krkuc Perkins and Deborah A. Shaw.
The event was coordinated by JoEllen Thomas, bar association executive director.
Bar association president Phillip L. Clark commented that Law Day each year celebrates the rule of law in the United States.
Motto also paid tribute to Mary Dombeck, 58, his confidential secretary who died July 12 after a three-month battle with cancer. Dombeck had worked in the courts for 27 years and had worked for Motto for 261/2 of those years, since he became a judge.
“I kept her, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made,” Motto said.
“Mary had an indomitable spirit,” he said. She fell ill around April, and despite her illness, she would return to work, reporting as recently as 2 1/2 weeks before she died.
Motto cited a quote from one of the “Rocky” movies that he said reminded him of Dombeck: “Life isn’t about how hard you get hit, it’s about how hard you get hit and keep moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.