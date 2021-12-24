+5 Former Holy Spirit students embrace life at new school Cross country has been a big part of Maitlyn Assegai’s life this fall.

Approximately 40 students from the defunct Holy Spirit Academy are now attending school in Hermitage.

However, there are still lessons to be learned in Lawrence County. and they passed their first test with flying colors.

Holy Spirit Parish’s Friends of Catholic Education included students in the making and presentation of a float for New Castle’s Hometown Holiday parade. They came away with the night’s first-place award.

“Part of Friends of Catholic Education is not just to support financially and assist with transportation (to St. John Paul II Elementary in Hermitage), but we also want to make sure that we’re providing a spiritual aspect and a service aspect,” advisory board member Melanie Widelko said. “So our kids are asked to participate in service projects.

“We do that and we’ve been visible in the community. We won first place in the float competition. So we are trying to offer a well-rounded experience for the kids that we are supporting from Lawrence County.”

Jean Pascale, adviser for Friends of Catholic Education, referred to the group’s goal as ‘The Three S’s:” spirituality, social, and service.

“As an example,” she said, “two to three times a year, the FOCE children participate in the Mass. We did one in Octoer, and we have one coming up in January.

“Second, they helped with the Angel Project that we’ve done, and they helped with the fundraiser at the Christmas Festival back in November.”

However, the float — funded by Friends of Catholic Education — may have had the biggest impact of all.

“What was glorious was, first of all, the response of people to the float; it was tremendous,” Pascale said. “But the other thing was, when we did win, the kids on the float were so excited. They were saying, ‘Father, Father, we won!’ It meant a lot to those kids.”

‘DIVINELY INSPIRED’

Declining enrollment and uncertain funding forced Holy Spirit Academy — formerly St. Vitus School — to close its doors last spring after 113 years. An inter-diocese agreement helped pave the way for a partnership with the Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools in Hermitage, and students who chose to go there receive tuition support and are provided transportation from the parish via a New Castle Transit Authority Bus. Parents are reimbursed $5 a day toward the cost of the commute, Pascale said.

Story continues below video

The parish also provides a small van to transport its younger students.

Once the transportation challenge was ironed out, Widelko said, the biggest concern became how the students would adjust once they arrived at their new school.

“The big worry was the children and making sure that they were happy and they weren’t too upset to go to school and they were acclimating quickly and making friends,” she said. “That seems to have happened as well. It just feels like it was very blessed on all ends.

Father Joseph McCaffrey, parish pastor, agreed, saying that he believes the entire transition was “divinely inspired.”

“As I look back on it, God has blessed us tremendously because even all the faculty and employees at Holy Spirit got jobs,” he said. “No one was left out in the cold, and our kids have the wonderful opportunity to go from preschool to high school in a Catholic school.”

After Holy Spirit Academy/St. Vitus School struggled for years to remain open, McCaffrey believes the partnership with Kennedy is the best possible resolution.

“It could not have evolved into something better than it has,” he said. “The other alternatives were to have nothing, or to have to go to Butler or Beaver (counties) for something that wasn’t much different than what we were able to provide here.

“Of all the school reconfigurations that the diocese has had over the years, I think we can hold our heads up high and say that the one we had here in Lawrence County has probably gone the best of any.”

DONORS AND VOLUNTEERS

An anonymous matching fund donation of $125,000 that raised nearly $300,000 has been key to providing tuition support, as have been other donations and fundraising efforts by Friends of Catholic Education. The latter will include a dinner in April and a golf outing in June.

And the fundraisers, Pascale added, don’t happen without people.

Still, not all the supporters are parents of school children.

“The advisory board of Friends of Catholic Education is made up of five people,” Pascale said. “Out of those five, two have children in school. The other three do not, but they are huge supporters of Catholic education.”