Lawrence County high school students had the chance to learn about engineering last week.
The Lawrence County School-to-Work and ELLWOOD Group on Thursday hosted the 17th annual Lawrence County High School Engineering Day at ELLWOOD Quality Steels. Junior and senior students from the New Castle Area, Ellwood City Area, Mohawk Area, Neshannock Township, Wilmington Area and Riverside School Districts, plus the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, attended the event.
One of the goals of the event is to showcase the potential careers in the engineering field in the county, not just at ELLWOOD, noted the firm’s human resources director Marie Russo.
“We want them to learn there is good engineering in Lawrence County,” Russo said.
School-to-Work Executive Director Lynda Jaworski-Rapone said there is a need for engineering and manufacturing jobs across the country, while ELLWOOD Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Anna Barensfeld thanked the students who attended for their interest.
After introductions, the students each gave presentations based on one of two prompts about engineering.
Ellwood, New Castle and Wilmington students were tasked with coming up with cost-effective solutions for a power generation rotor, while Riverside, Neshannock, Mohawk and LCCTC were to come up with solutions for a Wagner coolant.
The prompts were given to the students to research in November, with the challenge of trying to make the systems work better.
She said these are the types of situations engineers and manufacturers deal with in the real world, so this gave the students a taste of the workforce.
“These are actually things that they work on,” Jaworski-Rapone said.
A panel of judges chose the winning presentation from each prompt, with Ellwood and Neshannock named the winners.
Hayden Slade, Chase Wilson, Hunter Rock, Ryan Odom and Trinity Elchison made the presentation for Ellwood, though Elchison was absent.
Kasey Cassidy, Xander Matthews, Nyeem Rodgers and Anna Ruffley made the presentation for New Castle. Rodgers and Ruffley were absent.
Brett Dobson, Evan Jones and Anthony Reed presented for Wilmington. Those three groups spoke about the power generation rotor.
Alli McClain and Curtis Runyan made the presentation for Riverside, while presentations were made by Neshannock’s Mark Daugherty, Dakota Anderson, Evan Hendry and Nickolas Cunningham and Daniel Ramage and Brian Wiley for Mohawk.
Lacey Ables, William Dando, Cody Hurd, Joel Johnson and Brady Zook made the presentation for the Technical Center.
Following the presentations, the students took a tour of the full facility.
