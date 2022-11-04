Health care is the top employment industry in Lawrence County.
Around 700 eighth graders from eight school districts learned about the industry at the 20th annual Lawrence County Healthcare Career Fair on Thursday.
Students from the Shenango, Neshannock, Wilmington, Union , Laurel, Mohawk, Ellwood City, and Riverside school districts attended the event at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Lawrence County School-To-Work Inc. executive director Lynda Jaworski-Rapone said the goals of the event were to highlight careers in the health care field, both clinical and non-clinical, have students receive a “snapshot” of various careers they can explore further in high school, and learn about the education and skills required to work in the different fields.
“It gives them that information at an early age so they can start thinking,” Jaworski-Rapone said.
The keynote speakers of the event were Joseph Caldwell and Michael Stitt.
Caldwell is an emergency medical technician, certified flight paramedic and business relations and development coordinator for STAT MedEvac ambulance. Stitt is a master flight paramedic for STAT MedEvac.
Students also got the chance to talk with representatives from different medical companies and educational institutions.
These included BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing, the Human Services Center, the Lawrence County Career & Technical Center, the Lawrence County Department of Public Safety, the Lawrence County YMCA, the New Castle Fire Department, NovaCare Rehabilitation, Primary Health Network and UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon.
For the LCCTC, this included representatives from both the health assistant program and veterinary assistant program.
For UPMC Jameson, this included the human resources department, the laboratory department, the respiratory therapy department, the UPMC Jameson School of Nursing, and the UPMC Jameson School of Radiography.
Perspective from the professionals
Caldwell said across the entire health care landscape, there are staffing shortages.
Therefore, he said he is excited to be able to have the students get a taste of the different career options there are in the healthcare field.
During their presentation, Stitt said he joined the health care field in 1988 as an ambulance driver, after his brother was killed in a car accident.
He noted he was unaware of the “community”, in different medical positions, that went into trying to save his brother’s life.
“I wanted to give back to the community,” Stitt said.
Stitt rose through the ranks to become an EMT, a paramedic, and now, a flight paramedic since 2001.
Stitt spoke about the roles and responsibilities of being a flight paramedic, and the different kinds of people he gets to meet, as he feels it is just as important to engage with the public in their time of need and vulnerability.
He said the most interesting person he ever rescued in the field was a pilot from World War I, who told him about his time during the war during their helicopter flight to the hospital.
“In the health care field, you get to meet a lot of interesting people,” Stitt said.
Caldwell said he encourages all students, who are interesting in getting into the healthcare field, to either begin by training as an EMT or paramedic, or volunteer with their local fire department.
He said that can springboard you into other medical careers in the future.
“It’s a very rewarding career,” Caldwell said.
Bill Broadwater and Joshua Weisz, who work in the respiratory therapy department at UPMC Jameson, said while students can learn the instructions and lessons needed, it takes real world experience, and their own personality, to have the right amount of empathy, compassion, and kindness for others.
Both of them credit the teamwork and perseverance of the department for getting through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic for example.
A great opportunity
Caldwell, Stitt, Broadwater, Weisz, UPMC Jameson School of Nursing students Nancy Anderson and Bailey Barnett, and nursing instructor Suzanne Zack said this fair is a great opportunity for students to get an introduction to the medical field.
All of them spoke about how they wished there was something like this when they were in school.
Caldwell was a Ford mechanic and Stitt worked in manufacturing as a factory worker before deciding to join the medical field.
Anderson said she was 31 when she decided to become a nurse.
Riverside students Nadia and Macy Paff, and Kayla Kriberney, all want to join the medical field.
Nadia Paff said she wishes to be a first responder like her father, Macy Paff wants to work in the orthopedic field, while Kriberney wants to be a doctor or surgeon.
The New Castle Area School District was invited, but declined the invitation, not wanting to disrupt the students from the classroom, Jaworski-Rapone added.
