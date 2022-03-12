When high school seniors walked down school hallways on a Friday two years ago, the thinking was they’d be back in class in a few weeks.
That never happened.
On March 13, 2020, Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders across the country temporarily closed schools. In Pennsylvania, that pause was supposed to last two weeks.
“I remember first hearing about the shutdown and thinking how awesome it was going to be to have two extra weeks off and then go back to school right in time for Easter,” Ellwood City graduate Saylee Grinnen said, “and the last month of my senior year where me and my friends would finally get everything we had been looking forward to since we were little.”
She said the Ellwood City community came together to throw a prom and a graduation parade.
“It was hard to not get to say our final goodbyes to the teachers and secretaries that meant so much to us,” she said.
At Union High School, Tyler Benedict remembered hearing instructions to bring home the school-issued laptops and that baseball season would be taking the same pause the school was.
Grinnen and Benedict, like millions of students across the country, never went back to high school that spring as the Class of 2020 lost out on proms, senior awards, the spring sports season and a traditional graduation. That was devastating for Benedict, a standout three-sport athlete for the Scotties and ready to finally win a district championship on the baseball diamond after two straight runner-up finishes.
“Unlike the classes after the Class of 2020,” Benedict said, “they received everything, where the Class of 2020 had everything completely shut down. I do feel cheated out as there was a high chance of Union softball and baseball making it to a WPIAL in 2020, and well as all the other schools in the county.”
Things didn’t get instantly better when the two made their way to college.
Now a sports medicine sophomore at Mercyhurst University and a linebacker on the Lakers football team, he’s yet to appear in a game. The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference cancelled its season in 2020 and he redshirted in 2021, giving him four years of eligibility left. On the other hand, that means he has teammates who are 25 or 26 still playing college football.
Grinnen, a criminal justice major at Westminster College and a member of the volleyball team, found campus restrictions tough — especially for a someone who doesn’t live there.
“I realized that because I was a commuter, I was more limited on where I could be on campus between my classes,” she said. “So I spent most of my fall semester in my car or the fieldhouse. This year, things are getting better, and I’m allowed to go more places as our cases lower.”
One concern for her was how schools would handle the switch to virtual learning. Benedict has finally experienced a semblance of a normal school year after the Fall 2020 semester was interrupted when Mercyhurst sent students away from campus Nov. 1 to late January. Now, two years later, the dining hall is open, all classes are in-person and the only mask mandate is during classes.
Both are looking forward to a more normal next two years.
“This was extremely difficult hearing everyone talk about the glory years in college when I was too scared to do something risking getting written up due to certain guidelines,” Benedict said. “I also think that two years later, we’re starting to get back to a more normal college situation and hopefully can stay there for the next few years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.