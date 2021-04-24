+2 West Side cleanup yields refuse, tires As the daffodils and crocuses burst into bloom, nearly 90 volunteers took to the streets of …

There were a lot of reasons to celebrate Friday as students and volunteer organizations continued their cleanup of New Castle, picking up garbage and litter in various areas of the city.

Nearly 100 New Castle High School students in grades 9 through 12 volunteered their time to pick up litter in four areas during Global Youth Service Day, an annual event. Other adult volunteers from various organizations marked the significance of Earth Day, which was Thursday, and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Month, a statewide effort to clean up the state’s roadsides.

One group of volunteers scaled a steep hillside outside of Westview Terrace, where they collected broken children’s toys as large as toy cars, scooters and plastic shopping buggies, and a lot of other debris.

“It’s a great service to the community,” commented New Castle ninth grader Kortel Marshall, who was partnered with Maria Todd, a 10th grader, in the cleanup.

“I volunteered so I can graduate,” Todd said, “but also just so I could help. When you live in a society that doesn’t clean up after themselves, well ...”

Four student groups focused on the city’s Lower East Side and a playground, the West Side, Gaston Park and the city’s South Side. The student effort was organized by Raquel Flora and April Siciliano, both New Castle High School teachers. Each of the groups was supervised by teachers.

New Visions for Lawrence County, led by director Angie Urban, Tri-County CleanWays and other volunteers worked in concert with the students, filling hundreds of bags with trash. All of the workers wore gloves and fluorescent vests.

Among the volunteers was Kenny Rice, a DON Services employee who also participated in the city’s West Side cleanup on April 10. On Friday, he went back to do more.

“I love it,” he said. “This is what I like to do.”

He was working with Don Kulnis of Tri-County Industries and Luke Walker, a New Castle resident.

“Today’s a day for us to try to clean up New Castle,” Walker said. “It only takes a few people to get out here once a week or once a month to get everything cleaned up.”

He said it would be nice to see state legislative officials out helping with the effort, and even the mayor of New Castle.

“They could just even come out and say ‘hi,’” he said. “A lot of people miss that ‘hi,’ and ‘thank you.’”

He estimated that about 150 people, students and adults alike, were out citywide, helping with the cleanup.

“We want to instill in our children the joy of volunteering,” Walker said.

He already is looking forward to May when he and other volunteers will be cleaning up a couple of local cemeteries where prominent people are buried, preparing the areas for Memorial Day observances.

Tri-County CleanWays provided the gloves, bags, orange vests and water for the workers and coordinated the collection of the filled bags for Friday’s effort.

