A Struthers man is in the Lawrence County jail after police reportedly found four guns, brass knuckles and suspected methamphetamine in his possession during a traffic stop.
State police arrested Trenton Dale Mashburn, 35, formerly of Florida, after pulling him over for shaded, obstructed license plate on his car at Oak Street and South Ray Street on the city's Lower East Side around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.
According to a criminal complaint, a member of the state police Troop O West Canines Unit was patrolling and saw a black BMW going south on South Ray Street with a tinted license plate cover and excessively tinted windows. The trooper pulled over the car and Mashburn was the driver. He was in possession of a loaded gun tucked into his back waistband and another loaded .22 magnum revolver in his boot, police reported, and brass knuckles were in his back pants pocket.
Mashburn gave the trooper consent to search his car, and he reportedly found about six grams of suspected methamphetamine, four pipes, a loaded .45 pistol, a Ruger 9 pistol and a 12-gauge semiautomatic shotgun in the car and the truck, according to the report.
The complaint indicates that Mashburn does not have a concealed weapon permit for Pennsylvania or Ohio.
He is charged with carrying firearms without a license, prohibited possession of firearms, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obscured license plate and improper sunscreening.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the jail on a $50,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.