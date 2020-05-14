At around 11:10 p.m., the Shenango Area Fire District and New Castle Fire Department were called to Pennsylvania Avenue in Shenango Township for a structure fire with 80-foot flames.
Reports from neighbors indicate the home was under renovation and no people were living there. A neighbor's home next to the fire sustained damage to the siding.
We will update this story on Thursday.
