For 30 years, Ed Rudzik has parked his company van in the same spot in the driveway of his Pulaski Township home without a problem.
That changed at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday when the strong winds that left thousands without power in western Pennsylvania dropped a 150-plus-year-old oak tree on the van outside his Cheriwood Road home.
“We were sitting in the living room, talking about going out to feed the birds and squirrels when we heard a loud noise,” Rudzik said. “We thought maybe the wind ripped something off the roof.”
When he and his wife, Tammy, looked outside, they saw the the 100-foot tall tree lying on the van. The tree smashed the hood and windshield.
“I’m sure there’s engine damage and components to the engine are damaged,” said Rudzik, a union electrician for Tri-Area Electric in North Jackson, Ohio.
More than 2,000 Lawrence County residents were still without power Sunday afternoon as high weekend winds swept through the area.
That kept the New Castle Fire Department was busy responding to calls all day Saturday.
“Probably two dozen calls for wires down and power lines down in the city for the storm,” assistant chief Craig Wethli said on Sunday, noting the major damage was limited to a collapse chimney, ripped-open roofs and missing siding. “It’s normal for a big windstorm. It’s not normal for a storm.”
By Sunday afternoon, 6,000 were still without power in Mercer County while 12,000 in Crawford were in the dark. PennPower was still assessing damages on Sunday and working to restore power.
The National Weather Service noted more than 100,000 Pennsylvanians were without power on Saturday. Parts of the city and county were under a special weather statement Saturday afternoon, with the NWS’s Pittsburgh office indicating wind gusts hit up to 50 mph in the city.
“It’s from Shenango Township all the way out to New Wilmington,” Wethli said. “It’s everywhere.”
His Saturday dinner plans were moved after the Crane Room Grille on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township didn’t have power. Family members noted other businesses were without power, including the Boardman Sam’s Club, which had to close early. His son’s family in Mississippi fortunately missed the deadly tornadoes there.
“We’re in a lot better shape (than Mississippi),” he said.
