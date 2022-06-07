Lawrence County's interim 911 director has advanced into the permanent position.
The county commissioners at their regular meeting named Chad Strobel as county public safety director, effective May 30. His salary will be adjusted by the Lawrence County Salary board later this month, according to Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd.
Strobel succeeds Jeffry Parish, who retired from the position in February after a 20-year career in the county's 911 center. At the time of his retirement, Strobel, who has worked in various positions in the county's department of public safety, was named as its interim until he was given the permanent title last week.
Strobel as interim director has been receiving an annual pay rate of $57,500. His new salary as permanent director will be adjusted by the county salary board at its next meeting, which is scheduled for later this month.
He started his career with the county as the Region 13 Task Force assistant under a grant in 2005. Two years later, he became a 911 dispatcher in 2007 full time and worked his way up to shift supervisor in 2009. Parish promoted him to deputy director of Emergency Management and Public Safety in 2017.
His public service includes memberships with the Shenango Area Fire District and the Neshannock Township Volunteer Fire Department.
"Chad has been an exemplary interim director and has kept the board of commissioners in the loop of all major events in county," Boyd commented, adding that Strobel works well with police and fire chiefs.
As a longtime deputy director, Strobel was able to learn from former director Parish and other predecessors, Boyd said. "He comes highly recommended, internally and externally."
He noted Strobel is currently running training for the Lawrence County Operations Center as a support county to Beaver County in the event of a nuclear accident at the Beaver Valley nuclear power station at Shippingport. The center is planning an exercise this week in preparation, and should such an event occur, evacuation sites would be established at Mohawk and Union area schools.
"Chad is a top-notch professional," Commissioner Dan Vogler commented. "He also works closely with neighboring (county 911) directors. This is an excellent appointment of an excellent person.”
“I have full confidence in him,” Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel added.
