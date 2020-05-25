STRIKE TIMELINE

A timeline of the 1970 New Castle teachers strike, as reported in the New Castle News.
April 29 — Teachers vote 183-94 to call a strike. They walk out the next day.
May 5 — Teachers reject an offer from the school board.
May 9 — School board threatens to fire all the teachers for violating a state law that prohibits public employees from striking. The teachers vote 363-2 to stay out, even though they could face a five-year probation period and no pay raises for three years should they be fired, then rehired.
May 11 — 40 teachers report for work.
May 12 — Teachers refuse to use a state-prescribed Department of Public Education mediation team, insist instead that a team be dispatched from the state Department of Labor and Industry.
May 13 — It is reported that fired teachers of military draft age could lose their exemption and be drafted at the height of the Vietnam Era.
May 14 — The school board fires 331 teachers in the process of adopting the district’s 1970-71 budget. Also, acting school board president Joseph Cooper tells 400 people in attendance that seniors will graduate as scheduled, even if classes do not resume.
May 15 — Track athletes Ulysses “Butch” Walker and Jim Marcantino arrive to compete at the WPIAL Championship meet only to find that they are barred from participating because their coach — one of the fired teachers — is no longer an employee of the district, as required by the PIAA. Also, the New Castle baseball team, which is one game out of first place, is prohibited from playing and must forfeit three of its last four games.
May 16 — The PSEA warns the district that a loss of state reimbursements and potential legal proceedings resulting from the strike could result in costs that “far exceed the demands the teachers put before the board …” The district is told it could lose one-ninth of its income for 1969-70 and 1970-71.
May 18 — 63 “temporary professional teachers” — those who have not yet been granted tenure — get their final separation notice.
May 20 — The district announces that it is one of 16 districts ordered by the Pennsylvania Human Relations Committee to desegregate its 14 schools to “rectify problems of pupil racial imbalance.”
May 21 — Teachers, school board agree to mediation.
May 24 — Mediation meeting lasts 11 hours. The three-member board makes six recommendations.
May 25 — Teachers, school board each ratify the proposal produced by mediation.
May 26 — The district’s 14 school buildings reopen. Seniors are asked to return to class for one week and told they will graduate June 4. Other students must remain in school until June 30 to make up for days lost to strike.
March 1, 1972 — The New Castle News reports that Miller Leroy Kerr, a teacher at Thaddeus Stevens School, has lost a lawsuit against the district stemming from the 1970 strike. Kerr maintained that he reported for work on each day of the strike, which covered 18 school days, and that when the district extended the school year by 18 days into June to make up for the lost time, he should have been paid for an extra 18 days. He accused the district of breach of contract by not having pupils available for him to teach during the strike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.