The strike at The Grove nursing home on Harbor Street has ended.

About 24 Service Employees International Union workers who have been picketing the West Side nursing facility since Sept. 2 settled their contract Thursday with corporate owners, Comprehensive Healthcare.

Striking workers, which included LPNs, nurses aides, dietary and maintenance at The Grove, gathered on private property across from the facility Friday morning to sign their new contracts, which will be retroactive to July 1. The employees are members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania labor union. Their former bargaining agreement had ended June 30.

They will return to work Saturday.

“We got everything we wanted and more," commented Lindsey Burns, an LPN and spokeswoman for the union.

“We got better pay, we got successorship (meaning their jobs under their contract will transfer if the home is ever sold), better health benefits and the management has agreed to implement better staffing ratios that comply with state guidelines for nurses and aides."

Burns said the workers all agreed to the new contract. They put their voting slips in a box on a table as they signed their new contracts and calculated their new pay raises.

Karen Hipple, a union representative from Oil City, was there directing and assisting them with the paperwork.

During the past week, Nancy L. Sparks, a resident of Harbor Street who lives across from The Grove, allowed the picketers to gather on her lawn and park their cars off the street. The contract signing table was in her front yard.

To express their appreciation, the workers presented her with a gift card Friday morning.

“I saw their cars all over the street and I told them they could use my yard,” Sparks said, because the street is often busy with tractor trailers, trucks and buses, “and I have all that yard.”

Burns said she is anxious to return to work.

“I”m just glad the negotiations are closed,” she said.

The pickets had manned the street in front of the nursing home from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. nightly while the strike was in force.

Meanwhile, more than 50 residents inside the facility apparently are being cared for by the management staff. Multiple attempts to reach management at the facility have been unsuccessful, and Comprehensive Healthcare did not issue an official statement.

A news release from SEIU said that negotiations toward a contract had been ongoing for months at four Comprehensive-owned nursing homes, including The Grove, before the workers reached an impasse and agreed to strike Sept. 2. They all reached tentative agreements Thursday. Pickets also were at The Grove at Irwin, The Grove at Harmony and The Grove at Washington.

The workers were demanding a new investment of $600 million in the state budget be put toward staffing and resident care at their facilities, to address wages and a staffing crisis and provide better care for the residents, the release said.

Two other Comprehensive-owned homes — Murrysville Health and Rehab and Meyersdale Health and Rehab — were scheduled to strike Friday, but those employees are covered by the same agreement and will not strike, the SEIU news release said.

Altogether, 700 of SEIU's member workers at 14 nursing homes statewide had launched unfair labor practice strikes, claiming Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare, the primary owners of those facilities, failed to provide significant enough investments into staffing and care.

