More than 160 streetlights will soon be fixed in the city.
Councilman Eric Ritter said in February that Administrator Chris Frye gave him special GIS tracking technology also used by the county to see every streetlight location in New Castle.
He drove through the city from Feb. 21 to March 28 at night noting defective lights.
“Since I took office in January 2022, the streetlights have been on my radar as I noticed many were burnt out,” Ritter said.
Ritter said he marked 165 lights out throughout the city and later reporting the locations to Penn Power.
“Eighty percent that I turned in have been replaced. The rest will be done as soon at the lights/bulbs come in as they are on back order because so many were out,” Ritter said.
Added Ritter: “I believe that with the street lights fixed and making the city brighter, that will also help with crime.”
The city currently pays Penn Power around $250,000 a year for streetlight maintenance.
