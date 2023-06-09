The Lawrence County Historical Society is announcing the return of its Storytelling on the Lawnevent for both the young and young-at-heart. The event will take place at 1 p.m. June 24 on the Lawrence County Historical Society’s lawn.
The event is being presented in partnership with the New Castle Public Library and is sponsored by the Almira Foundation.
A family-friendly afternoon, geared for ages 5-12, will be presented by three experienced storytellers who will weave tales certain to capture the imagination of the audience. The storytellers are: Judi Young-Tarowsky, a New Castle native; Misty “Starla the Storyteller” Mator and Tim Hartman, a Pittsburgh native. All three are experienced storytellers and have appeared at numerous festivals in the area.
The event is free and open to the public. Call to make reservations at (724) 658-4022. Attendees are reminded to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Drinks and snacks will be sold at the event. There will be face painting, offered for a small fee, for the early arrivals.
Tours of the Clavelli Mansion will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the day of the event. Tour reservations can be made prior to June 24 by calling the LCHS at (724) 658-4022. The tour fee is $5 per person.
