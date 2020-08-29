Laron Williams is out to build diversity and inclusivity — and he’s got more than one tool in his toolbox.
He’ll be wielding one of them — storytelling — when he sets up shop at 3 p.m. Sept. 12 in Riverwalk Park for a community-building event sponsored by First Presbyterian Church. The Ann Arbor, Michigan, resident will use voice, drums and folk instruments to share stories of hope, faith and justice.
Williams, though, is more than just stories. He also does anti-racism and diversity-building workshops.
“Storytelling actually isn’t the best way to do the kind of work that I’m interested in doing,” he said. “It’s a marvelous tool for putting across lessons that people may have a hard time hearing otherwise. You can make difficult information entertaining and fun, and you can involve a wider range of audiences.
“It’s a good way of teaching without preaching. It’s great for drawing in people who otherwise might not be willing to listen to that kind of information. But it’s not a good way to convey difficult concepts quite often because you sort of have to make things abstract. Sometimes it’s much better just to be able to say what you’re thinking.”
The stories he’ll share at Riverwalk Park will feature themes of inclusion, diversity, creating community and collective problem-solving. The presentation, he said, is aimed at creating a “heart piece.”
“Material that I do is designed to open people’s hearts to creating inclusive communities,” Williams said. “But there’s also the ‘head piece,’ which is understanding the complexities of history, how it is that we came to be the kind of society that we are, what kinds of choices were made, how were institutions established that reinforced those chose; institutions that are exclusive or are racially hierarchical, that are inequitable. How did we become a society that has so many inequitable institutions built right in? “One of the points I try to make is that the inequalities of our society, the institutional inequalities, are often invisible to us because it’s just the normal way we function. Storytelling doesn’t always get to say that directly, but the workshops always are designed to do that.”
Ultimately, Williams said, he tries to align the material he presents with the atmosphere of the event so that his listeners will be able to take “the next beautiful step.”
“You can’t force people to take a major, major leap from where they are,” he said. “But you can get them to take that next beautiful step, that next step that’s possible for them to take. Then I beg and plead and try to get invited back so that I can get them to take the next step after that.”
That hasn’t always happened, but he sees things changing — and he says that the COVID-19 pandemic is playing a role in that.
“There seems to be suddenly a national awakening to the racial disparities of our society,” Williams said. “That’s kind of a positive offshoot of a very bad situation, with the coronavirus.
“It’s become kind of a great equalizer as far as our understanding of how institutions serve people and how people serve each other, how we’re interconnected. It’s given us an opportunity to develop more social empathy.”
With more of a secular rather than evangelical bent to it. Williams’ visit may seem an unusual choice for church sponsorship. However, First Presbyterian pastor Lorrie Ghering-Burick views such outreach as an important responsibility.
“Ever since the racial unrest in and around our country, we’ve begun to ask ourselves questions.” she said. “Why haven’t we maybe paid attention to it, or been aware of some of the suffering and injustices that our brothers and sisters of color face on a regular basis, that are just a part of their lives.”
The connection to Williams came through Kim Rodgers, a church member and former Michigan resident who is a friend of Williams.
“We got to talking about building bridges, which is really building relationships and getting to know each other, hearing each other’s stories,” Ghering-Burick said. “Sometimes, the easiest way to get to know another person or kind of take away the anxiety of getting to know them is through having some fun, and building some energy.
“What I’ve noticed in our community is a real desire to come together, to have voices heard, but to do it in a way where we can hear each other rather than put up walls of resistance. LaRon has the tendency to break those barriers pretty quickly with what he does.”
