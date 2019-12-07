Story of the season: Holy Spirit Parish students perform "The First Christmas"

It's a story almost as old as time.
Children from Holy Spirit Parish gave their rendition of "The First Christmas" on Friday night at St. Vincent de Paul church in Mahoningtown. Catholic children from Lawrence County have been performing the pageant for about 10 years now. This year, however, was the first under the Holy Spirit Parish umbrella name — the seven Catholic churches in the county realigned under a single entity name over the summer.
"This is the first year we're seven churches in one, so we have more kids now," said Vickie Onufrak, a co-director of the pageant and the assistant music director for the parish. "It's helped."
The 22-member cast ranged in age from eighth-grader Alexa Ong, who narrated Mary and Joseph's journey through Bethlehem for the crowd, to Kyree Davis, a kindergarten student who portrayed a shepherd carrying a staff and small sheep stuffed animal.
"The kids come from all over from all different parishes," co-director Rosanne C. Palladino said.
The two women led rehearsals with the cast for about six weeks, starting in November.
"We give them all music to take home," Onufrak said. "We record it and let them practice at home."
During the pageant, parents, siblings and other family members watched from the pews as Mary (Giada Poulton) and Joseph (Jackson Seelbaugh) searched for a place to spend the night in Bethlehem before Jesus was ultimately born in a manger. After his birth, three wise men (Peyton Vizyak, Hayden Stafford and Eric Vizyak) followed the Christmas star to present Jesus gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.
Also in the cast were Elizabeth McCosby (The Angel Gabriel) and Mark Vitale (shepherd). Portraying angels were Olivia Dando, Brinley Young, Aubree Mazzanti, Karina Liskooka, Emma Lalama, Rylynn Stafford, Emmi Cain, Cecilia Cochran, Giannah Boice, Aubriana Zona and Marin Dolquist.
