As the old saying goes, there is a first for everything.
Ed Allison, who serves as director of Lawrence County’s Department of Voter Services, received the shock of his election career when he received emails from NASA stating Astronaut Drew Morgan wished to cast his absentee ballot from the International Space Station.
“I started to get calls from NASA, and I was still somewhat skeptical,” Allison said the first week of November.
But upon receiving confirmation from NASA as to what was about to happen, Allison knew he had to make sure a voter would be able to vote — even if it meant from a “low Earth orbit,” as Astronaut Morgan said on his Federal Post Card Application to cast the vote from space.
Allison teamed with Rick DiBello, the county’s director of IT, and Tim Germani, who composed the ballots for the county, to make the most rare and unique Lawrence County vote possible.
The team devised a fill-in ballot in the form of a PDF, a file format that provides an electronic image of text and graphic that appears like a printed document that can be electronically transmitted, in order to get Lawrence County’s most distant — or at least highest elevated — resident the chance to cast a vote.
The trio then coordinated with NASA to set up a private server and password — that only Astronaut Morgan would know — to ship off the ballot to the orbiting space lab.
DiBello said the entire process was “pretty cool,” as he had “never done anything like it before.”
Germani pointed to how commercial space travel is currently being planned for future use and it could be the new way in the form of voting.
“This is the future,” he said. “Elon Musk is saying he is going to be putting hundreds of people in space at a time. That is something that is going to happen in my children’s lifetime. We are going to vote in space. That is very, very cool — if you ask me.”
Allison still feels the process is unique.
“In the 11 years I have been here it is certainly unique,” he said. “I don’t know that it is going to happen again in the near future. But, obviously, technology advances.”
Unfortunately, Astronaut Morgan’s ballot will meet the same demise as all the other ballots cast in November. They will remain secret, even until the day they are scheduled to be destroyed.
