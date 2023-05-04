Two years ago this month, New Castle sold its stormwater system off to the New Castle Sanitation Authority in a $10-million windfall meant for debt payments, demolition and capital projects.
Off the bat, $5 million was set aside for stormwater improvement projects with $2 million to be spent on debt reduction and $3 million for other projects
However, $3.5 million of the remaining $5 million has been spent on different forms of debt reduction for the city.
“$10 million dollars was split between the city and the sanitation authority for the sole purpose of mitigating any future catastrophes that would be huge expenses for both agencies,” said Administrator Chris Frye, who was mayor in 2021.
Frye said $5 million was given to the city and $5 million was given to the authority as a bond to address high-priority stormwater issues on Lafayette, Lutton and Carl streets
So far, the spending breaks down as
•$1,475,977.65 for wire fees for past city bonds
•$500,000 for workers compensation settlements and claims
•$508,900 for the asbestos abatement, demolition and waste removal of the former Lincoln-Garfield Elementary School on Long Avenue
•$30,000 for epoxy for concrete road repairs
•$2,010,000 for ESCROW payments for debt reduction
Frye said it was his intent to split the $5 million as originally announced. However, it was an idea and not a formal resolution set in stone by city council.
“As an administrator, as a mayor, I can present a plan, but I also have to get council support on that,” Frye said.
Frye said under Act 47, which the city is hoping to exit by February 2024, the city is only allowed to allocate one-time windfall money toward capital costs and debt.
Therefore, city council and other city administration officials in 2021 and 2022 decided to largely use the funding for debt reduction payments and worker compensation claims to help better exit Act 47.
“All decisions were made during public meetings and through the budget process,” Frye said. “The only item discussed in executive session was the utilization of funds for workers compensation as it involved personnel.”
Frye said thanks to the debt payments used by the stormwater sale, the city was able to use the windfall funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to invest more than $1 million in paving yearly from 2021 to 2023.
The asbestos abatement for the Lincoln-Garfield property cost $444,400 and was the lowest bid and the cost was out of the city’s control.
“That was a very large building, a very old building,” Frye said. “It was on the furnaces. It was on the flooring. It was on the walls.”
The $5 million given to the sanitation authority for projects on Lafayette, Lutton and Carl streets.
The Lafayette Street underpass project was completed in 2021 for $140,085 to reduce flooding, while Lutton Street work will be completed this summer and cost $339,339. The project will include installation of manholes, inlets, new piping and road trench restoration and paving.
Work will be done from Pollock Avenue to Cunningham Avenue near the Ben Franklin Early Learning Center and a section on Clearview Avenue.
Frye said the work on Carl Street is for its storm channel and bank maintenance and restoration, which is ongoing and being completed by the authority’s maintenance personnel.
The authority has also used the bond for Dewey Avenue storm sewers for $210,000; for Union Street to Pearson Street storm sewers to reduce flooding behind Specialty Restoration for $74,332; Vogan, Jackson, City Line and Wilson Avenue storm sewers for $210,010; Cedar Street storm sewers to collect springs and reduce freezing issues for $153,777; Lawrence Street storm sewers at the GNC Credit Union to collect storm runoff and reduce freezing issues for $42,124; and Laurel Place storm sewers to collect springs and reduce freezing issues for $57,385.
The authority has also repaired Edgewood, Hazelcroft and Fairfield Avenue storm sewers for $203,940 and a collapsed storm sewer on Arlington Avenue for $19,702 not using the bond.
Frye said the bond allows the authority to make any emergency repairs that may arise while noting the city has saved on insurance costs by selling the stormwater system.
