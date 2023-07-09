Weather Alert

.While the rain has ended earlier in the night, flood waters continue to remain an issue on area roadways. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of western Pennsylvania, including the following county, Lawrence. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1209 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in McKee Run, Snake Run, and surrounding creeks and streams. Flooding is already occurring. - Several instances of closed roads and stranded vehicles remain an issue. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... New Beaver and Wampum. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&