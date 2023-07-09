Shenango Area Fire District firefighters were called to action Sunday evening when a downpour and storm struck a section of the township toward the Wayne Township line.
Homes were flooded, powerlines down and trees were struck by lightning from the storm. That appeared to be the only area of Lawrence County hit by the storm isolated to that area.
"I've been in this township since 1966 and I've never seen flooding as bad in this area as tonight," fire Chief David Rishel said. "It was totally unbelievable."
The storm damage and rain flooding were on Old Pittsburgh Road, Union Valley Road, Rose Stop Road and Route 65 in Shenango and Snake Run Road in Wayne Township.
The storm hit around 7 p.m.
"There were wires poles and everything else down on Union Valley Road," Rishel said.
Reached around 9 p.m., he said the water had since receded and the firefighters were pumping out basements.
"Route 65 by Forbush was completely flooded, as was Vinegar Valley Road. There was so much at one time and there were only six firefighters to work with," he said, adding, "That group did a heck of a job. And no one got hurt."
A family thought to be trapped in their home on Snake Run Road got out safely but the water had come up against the house, Rishel said.
Three trees apparently were hit by lightning on Snake Run Road were off the road and the power lines were burning the leaves. He didn't send any firemen to put them out because it was too dangerous, he said.
PennPower was on the scene repairing the lines, while PennDOT was also closing roads. A bridge on Old Pittsburgh and Union Valley roads will have to be inspected before it is reopened because of the amount of debris under it, Rishel said. The Ellwood City Fire Department responded to areas hit by the storm in Wayne Township.
"We're down to pumping people's cellars out now," Rishel said later. He said things were getting back to somewhat normal around 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.