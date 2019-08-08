Water issues are continuing to plague New Wilmington residents.
Tyler Cathcart of Waugh Avenue returned to borough council this week to say that again sewage is backing up into his home and the homes of others on his street.
He said these problems have been happening for 20 years. Cathcart came to council’s July 1 meeting with the same complaint.
“Have you taken any steps toward storm water management?” he asked. He offered to go into his own backyard and start digging a drain or installing a catch basin.
Borough superintendent Brad Latimer said stormwater management “is a new issue that was not in place when the sewers were installed. He noted the borough is working on the sewers on Waugh Avenue.
Cathcart said when he first experienced sewage seeping into his basement he called plumbers who told him his house sits on a six-inch main line. “No one knows if it is capped off,” he said.
Council members voted to install flow meters in several manholes.
“This will give us see the amount of water we’re dealing with,” Latimer said. “We’ll see if there has been infiltration, of storm water into the sanitary sewers, and determine what we can do.”
Council also discussed stormwater drainage from the Stone Creek development being constructed on Route 956.
Councilman John Miller, who lives on Village Lane which is located below the new development, said the heavy rains this summer have created problems for the residents who have never experienced these problems before. He asked if the development is in violation of borough ordinances or of its plan which was reviewed and approved by the borough and county planning commissions.
Latimer said he believes retention ponds are under construction on the site.
“Things will improve,” he said, “Maybe as soon as next week.”
He said he has not seen the damage, but noted when trees are removed and ground is moved around water patterns may change.
Shenango Presbyterian Seniorcare, owners of Shenango on the Green, is proposing to build 13 one-story patio homes for senior citizens on property located off Route 956, also known as South Market Street.
The site, south of Village Lane, formerly held the Sigma Nu fraternity house that was closed and demolished several years ago.
In other business, Councilman Morgan Boyd said the borough is considering upgrading its maintenance code ordinance.
The borough, he said, will model its code on the one adopted in July by Neshannock Township. That ordinance includes the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code, the most recent version that exists, and establishes minimum requirements for the maintenance of existing buildings and property.
“We’re asking people to maintain a basic level of property maintenance,” Boyd said. “We want them to keep their houses painted and cut their grass. We’re not asking them to pave their driveways or install stone mailboxes.”
Council also voted 5-1 with council president Jon Welker opposing and Councilwoman Renee Hartwell absent, to enact a payment plan for borough residents who are delinquent in their electricity payments.
The borough provides electric service to its residents.
The plan would require delinquent residents — some of whom owe bills totaling $500 to $700 — to remain current on monthly bills but to make payments in excess of their monthly bill in order to catch up. An average electric bill is about $25 per month, council members said.
The plan would give delinquent payers six months to catch up the delinquent amount.
Council also agreed to provide $500 to the Garden Clubs and Latimer noted that his crew is continuing projects including street paving, tree trimming, sewer and hydrant repairs.
